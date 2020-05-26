(Shenandoah) -- With a season set to begin June 15th, Shenandoah softball is excited to build off last season's strong showing as they enter year two of the Aaron Burdorf era.
"I'm excited to have the kids coming back together," Burdorf said, "and for the public to get out of their houses and enjoy some sports."
Burdorf also serves as Shenandoah's Athletic Director, and is aware of the logistical challenges brought about by a shortened season. Burdorf says the Hawkeye Ten AD's have been collaborating.
"We've been working on a plan since early in May," Burdorf said. "We're still trying to figure out the details, but the goal is to play everybody once."
Last year -- Burdorf's first year as head coach -- was a solid year for the Fillies, going 21-13 and making a regional semifinal with only three seniors -- Logan Hughes, Alexis McGinnis and Cayley Lorimor
"We just had a lot of growth," Burdorf said. "We have some really good players coming back. Three of our top four hitters are coming back, our top pitcher is coming back. We're excited for the season although we missed the beginning of the season. We hope we can put it back together in a short period of time."
Nichole Gilbert is the top returning hitter for the Fillies this year. Gilbert hit .431 with 26 RBIs last season.
Sophomore Sara Morales showed power as a freshman, hitting .271 with 33 RBIs -- the most of any returning player. Delanie Voshell, Natalie Gilbert, Macee Blank, Lydia Morales, Claire Adkins, Courtnee Griffin and Sidda Rodewald also return to the lineup this season.
In the circle, the Fillies will be led by the duo of Voshell and Nichole Gilbert.
Voshell started 26 games with a 17-8 record, 4.26 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings.
"Delanie has been throwing through this whole process," Burdorf said. "We look for her leadership on the mound. We just need her to control the zone and pitch to contact a little more."
Gilbert went 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings.
"We really look for some leadership from her, too," Burdofr said.
Rodewald and Burdorf's daughter, Jenna, could see some time in the circle.
The Fillies were sound defensively last year, setting a school record for team fielding percentage. Coach Burdorf is hopeful his team's stingy defense can parlay into efficient offense.
"I'd love for us to be able to hit for more power and less strikeouts," Burdorf said. "We want to put pressure on the defense more. I think you're going to see us play a little more small ball this year."
With a shortened season and not much time from the first practice to the first game, the Fillies have a lot to learn about their team, but Burdorf isn't worried.
"We have some kids that I think will work hard in that two weeks to prepare for the first game," Burdorf said.
The complete interview with Burdorf can be heard below.