(Red Oak) -- Shenandoah squeaked out a pair of team titles, edging Hawkeye Ten foes Red Oak and Clarinda at the 2nd Annual Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak.
In the girls race, the Fillies posted 38 points to edge Clarinda by four points. Brenna Godfread paced Shenandoah with a fourth-place finish.
"I knew this course was going to be hilly, so I just wanted to push myself," Godfread said. "We pushed through and got it done."
Sarah Gilbert was close behind Godfread with a sixth-place finish. Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes also placed in the top 10 with finishes of ninth and 10th respectively. Other finishers for the Fillies included Abby Martin in 17th and Hadlee Kinghorn in 27th.
Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley claimed the individual title for the second consecutive Paul Fish Invitational. Hartley's 2020 title came in a time of 22:29.90.
"I wasn't completely happy with my time," Hartley said. "But I knew the competition would be good, so I really wanted to get out and prove myself as a runner."
Hartley was able to maneuver the hills of the Red Oak Country Club and hold off a late charge from runner-up Chloe Devries (Red Oak).
"I really wanted to push out of the blocks and push downhill," she said. "I do kinda like the hills. I think it can make or break a runner, so I really like this course."
The individual title serves as a confidence-booster for Hartley, who has battled through the ups and downs of her sophomore campaign.
"They're not going completely how I want them to," Hartley said. "But I'm hoping I can do better as the season goes on. I'm really trying to train more and have harder workouts."
Ashlynn Eberly and Amelia Rose also cracked the top 10 for the Cardinals with respective finishes of fifth and seventh.
Devries and Alexa McCunn paced Red Oak's third-place finish as a team with finishes of second and third respectively.
Other top 15 finishers include Riverside's Becca Cody (8th), Southwest Valley's Aubrey Boswell (11th), CAM's Whitney Holaday (12th) and Emily Plagman (14th), Shenandoah's Christene Johnson (13th) and Red Oak's Camryn Bass (15th).
The complete results from the girls' race can be found here.
In the boys' race, Red Oak Baylor Bergren posted a dominating performance, claiming the individual title with a time of 18:39.18.
"You're never really on a flat here," Bergren said. "A lot of hills, there's no other way to describe it. Just knowing where those hills are at and not killing yourself before those."
Bergren finished 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Jon McCall of Clarinda.
While Red Oak and Clarinda had the top-two finishers, it was Shenandoah who claimed the team title. The Mustangs scored 45 points, edging Clarinda by a single point, 45 to 46. Mitchell Jones paced the Mustangs with a third-place finish while teammates Eli Schuster (7th), Bryce McDowell (9th), Josh Schuster (12th) and Alex Razee (14th).
Other medalists from the boys' race were Riverside's Ben Schroder (4th) and Mason McCready (15th), CAM's Ethan Follman (5th), Clarinda's Trayton Schaapherder (6th), Michael Mayer (8th) and Alec Wyman (13th) and Red Oak's Kaden Johnson (10th) and Nolan Blackman (11th).
The complete results can be found here.
Complete video interviews with Godfread, Hartley and Bergren can be viewed below.