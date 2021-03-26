(Shenandoah) -- It's a new year for the Shenandoah tennis program and one they are eager to begin.
"There is definitely excitement," Coach Brian Daoust said. "We've got kids that have been waiting a long time to play and some new looks to our team. There's excitement all around as we get a chance to get out there and hit a few times before we start the season."
The Fillies claimed third in Class 1A in 2019 and seemed poised for another deep postseason run last year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 prevented that opportunity.
"We were so disappointed," Daoust said. "We had some senior girls that were poised to break all types of records. I feel for those kids. We certainly would have liked to have had that opportunity."
The canceled season also plagued the growth of some of the younger members of Shen's tennis teams.
"Some needed to get some experience and get some confidence because they were new," Daoust said. "And they didn't get the opportunity. We've got a lot to work with."
Aside from running the girls program, 2021 marks Daoust's first year as the head boys coach.
The Mustangs have quite a bit of experience coming back with Reed Finnegan and Avery Martin. Quintin Slater, Josh Schuster, Eli Schuster and Landon Newquist should also be vital to the Mustangs' season.
"We have been focusing on fundamentals," Daoust said. "And trying to reestablish with them. Conditioning has been a huge thing. We have to get ourselves in a position, so we are ready to go come midseason."
On the girls side, Jessica Sun is the No. 1 for the Fillies.
Sun had a stellar freshman season and was a key piece to Shen's state tournament success.
"Jessica is an all-around solid player," Daoust said. "She can rally with anybody. One of her biggest assets was getting an opportunity to play with a really strong team. She's got a lot of high expectations. She expects to win. You want your athletes to expect to win."
Outside of Sun, Daoust expects a lot of freshmen and sophomores to step up this year.
"We have a lot of learning to do," Daoust said. "It will be exciting to see what we can do."
Coach Daoust knows his team could be a work in progress.
"We have to start with fundamentals," he said. "We've got to get conditioned. We are doing a good job about that. If we can get those fundamentals down, we are going to be able to catch up as the year goes along. Our goals are to improve, learn from each match and try to get better."
The boys open their season Monday at Lewis Central. The girls do so on Tuesday against St. Albert. The complete interview with Coach Daoust can be heard below.