(Shenandoah) -- Like many programs across the state, the Shenandoah track team is ready to make up for lost time after last year's season was canceled because of COVID.
"There's excitement," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "It's a positive culture right now for everybody, just to be able to get outdoors. Having the certainty of a season is great for the kids."
Ratliff notes that his teams have already put lots of work in.
"We had a good turnout on the boys side, which is great to see," Ratliff said. "Right now, we are in a good spot. I think the level of talent we have is pretty high and area, which will be fun to watch as we roll into April."
On the boys side, Riley Backus is the top returner for the Mustangs. Backus was a conference champion and state qualifier in the high jump two years ago.
"He's coming off an injury," Ratliff said. "He's healthy and that great."
Sophomore Tyler Laughlin is slated to make his high school debut in the throwing events. Coach Ratliff has high expectations.
"He's got tremendous form and potential in the discus," he said. "He's only improved. That will be fun."
Ratliff expects Blake Herold, Carter Backus, Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Morgan Cotten, Bryce McDowell, Mitchell Jones, Alex Razee, Brandon McDowell to be contributors.
As for the girls, Kate Lantz and Sara Morales pace the field events with what Coach Ratliff hopes are some strong showings.
Lantz, a sophomore, will compete in the high jump.
Morales, a junior, was a state qualifier in the shot put as a freshman.
"She's gotten stronger, and her mechanics have improved," Ratliff said. "She's already crushed her PR. It will be fun to watch her go through the season."
Brenna Godfread is a returning state qualifier, too, in the distance events.
Allie Eveland, Caroline Rodgers and Jenna Burdorf also figure to be contributors for the Fillies.
"Hopefully, we can come out and have strong showings in a lot of events," Ratliff said. "We are just looking forward to having a spring season."
Shenandoah's first scheduled meet is the Hawkeye 10 South Meet at Clarinda on March 30th.
The complete interview with Coach Ratliff can be heard below.