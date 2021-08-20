(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah volleyball team enters the season with some youth, but their grittiness and preseason workouts have Coach Toni Comstock excited about the upcoming campaign.
The Fillies have been busy in preseason festivities, particularly in the serving and defensive categories.
"We are super excited," Coach Comstock said. "We are trying to be a great serving team. We want to be aggressive and serve smart. Don't just swing as hard as you can."
Shenandoah served at an 86.7% efficiency last season. Brooklen Black led the way with a 96.4% clip and 20 aces.
"We've got some good and smart servers," Comstock said. "If we find the right combination, serving should be one of our strengths this year."
Defensively, the Fillies registered 2.9 blocks and 9.8 digs per set in 2020.
"We are trying to get them to understand base defense, switching and the fundamentals of volleyball," Comstock said. "That's what we are trying to preach to them."
Black (94 digs), Cassidy Morris (19 digs, 16 blocks), Kate Lantz (15 digs, 29 blocks), Allie Eveland (13 digs, 26 blocks) and Jenna Burdorf (15 blocks) return after contributing to Shen's 4-20 campaign last season.
"Last year just never felt like we had that team bonding," Comstock said. "This year, I think we are going to be young, but we have kids that are willing to get on the ground. We are going to be scrappy. That's something we haven't had in a while. The kids are having fun with it, so we are really enjoying that."
Comstock also expects some younger, more inexperienced pieces to step up throughout the season.
"They're pushing the older ones, and it's been fun to see," she said.
Comstock is aware their youth might bring some growing pains.
"We've got to get into some game scenarios," Comstock said. "I think the beginning of the season will be a learning piece, but I think we will peak at the right time. It will take us a little bit to get gelled, but when it clicks, it will click. I'm excited."
Shenandoah opens its season on September 2nd against Denison-Schleswig. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Comstock.