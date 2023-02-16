(Salina, Kansas) -- Former Shenandoah athlete Kyle Hiser has built his Kansas Wesleyan track and field program into a contender.
Hiser, who was recently named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday. After competing at Shenandoah and Morningside, Hiser found a passion in coaching.
“I really got inspired by my college coach David Nash,” Hiser said. “I was a graduate assistant at Grand View in Des Moines, and then this opportunity came open to be the head coach (at Kansas Wesleyan). I’ve done that the previous three years, and then I got elevated to Director of Track and Field and Cross Country.”
Hiser has since hired a full-time throws coach and a full-time distance coach while continuing to build the culture within a Kansas Wesleyan program that had struggled before his arrival.
“Three years ago, we were scoring six points at the conference meet,” Hiser said. “Now, we scored 123 this year. It’s a ton of fun. Just the growth of us as a well-rounded program. Our throwers had never scored at an indoor conference meet, and then our shot and weight throwers had 48 points. We won the open 800, we had a male win the long jump. We were scoring in every area and places we’d never scored points before.”
As the program has been building and growing, Hiser says it would have been hard to do it without the support of the Kansas Wesleyan administration.
“One of the the big things, it used to be myself and a GA when I started,” he said. “Now, we’re up to three full-time coaches, including myself, a GA and some other volunteers that help out in the program. The administration has really put their trust and faith in me, and we’ve gone out there and tried to recruit individuals that hold the values that we hold to a high accord here. People that have passion for the sport and want to be a member of a team.”
The second-place finish at the conference meet this past weekend in Wichita is the highest for the men’s program. The women’s program finished sixth.
Listen to much more with Hiser from Thursday’s UFR linked below.