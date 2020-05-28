(KMAland) -- Former Shenandoah standout Logan Hughes has finished up her first year at Missouri Western, and it certainly didn’t go like anybody planned.
“I never expected it to end like this,” Hughes told KMA Sports. “Finishing the semester at home because of the virus, but when I was there I really enjoyed it.”
Along those same lines, Hughes also had to make some adjustments when it comes to basketball, too. The three-time KMAland Athlete of the Year says it was a year of learning for her.
“Going from starting the first couple games to not starting the rest was a little hard,” she said. “I started a lot of games in high school, but I think it was something I had to go through. Not every kid gets to start every game, so being able to grow that way helped me learn a lot this year.”
Hughes was the lone freshman on the Missouri Western roster this season, and she played for a coach – Candace Whitaker – that didn’t originally recruit her to the school. It’s all part of her story of adjusting to the next level.
“I think the biggest (adjustment) was the pace of the game,” Hughes said. “It was so much quicker than high school, offensively and defensively. I needed some work on how to get around screens and just how to read how the defense was guarding me. I had a lot to learn this year, and I feel like that will only help me for next year.”
Hughes appeared in all 29 games and averaged 11.4 minutes per game. She put in 3.1 points and grabbed 1.7 rebounds per contest.
“There were times it was hard,” Hughes said of playing among a veteran team. “Everyone knew what they were doing and had been through the ropes, and I hadn’t. I feel like the coaches were patient and good with me, and I listened to the older girls about different situations. It really helped me and allowed me to go out and perform.”
Now, Hughes looks toward next year and hopes to have an even bigger and better season. The Griffons went 21-8 overall and 13-6 in the MIAA in Coach Whitaker’s first season as the head coach. With seven returnees, six incoming freshmen and three junior college recruits, Hughes believes the future is bright.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “We have a lot of good players back from last year, and I’m looking forward to get going later this summer.”
Of course, getting acclimated with some of her new teammates has been difficult during the coronavirus shutdown. Still, she’s been able to get her work in.
“Every day I’ve been doing some ball-handling work and staying conditioned,” she said. “Missouri Western opened their gym in early May with a limit of 10 people, and I’ve been working out with a couple teammates down there at least once a week. That’s been good to go down and see them.”
Hear much more with Hughes from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.