(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah and Glenwood earned team titles at Tuesday's running of the two-class Lady Cardinal Relays in Clarinda.
Glenwood dominated the large-class portion (Class 2A) of the event, tallying 202 points and winning 11 events.
"I feel like we kicked butt," senior Marissa Ausdemore said after having a hand in three titles.
Ausdemore won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17:00, the best time in KMAland this season.
"The shuttle hurdle, I was against the win, so I four-stepped it," she said. "In the 100, I told myself I needed to get out fast, so I three-stepped. I was pretty comfortable and knew what I needed to do."
Ausdemore teamed with Lauren Becker, Carlie Clemmer and Julia Nightser to win the shuttle hurdle (1:15.37).
Classmate Emma Hughes played a role in four of those golds for the black and gold.
Hughes earned individual titles in the 800 (2:30.96), 1500 (5:21.44) and 3000 (11:57.27). Hughes also anchored the Rams' winning 4 x 400 relay.
"It was a fun night," she said. "I think the entire team had a lot of fun. And I did too."
The Hughes sisters left Clarinda with nine gold medals. Emma's younger sisters, Abby and Lauren, had three and two of their own.
Abby won the 400 hurdles in 1:10.93 and was a part of championships in the 4 x 200 and sprint medley. She was joined in both of those championship relays by Lauren Roenfelt, Nora Dougherty and Jenna Hopp. Lauren was a part of the winning 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 teams.
Glenwood's 4 x 800 squad also consisted of Rachel Mullenax, Neyla Nanfito and Danika Arnold.
Atlantic finished second in Class 2A with 139 points. Haley Rasmussen had wins in the 200 (27.12) and 400 (1:03.15). Their sprint medley quartet of Caroline Pellett, Chloe Mullenix, Alyssa Derby and Ava Rush was a victor with a time of 4:40.86.
Clarinda entertained their home crowd with a third-place finish and three championships.
Paige Millikan had two of them. Millikan ran to victory in the 100 (13.38) and jumped 16-00.50 in the long jump.
"I hadn't jumped in a while," she said. "I was pretty nervous, but I had a pretty good jump. I thought everything went well."
Faith Espinosa won the high jump by clearing 4-11.
Creston's Kelsey Fields won the shot put and discus with respective throws of 41-00 and 112-00.
In Class 1A, Stanton's late scratch from the meet allowed Shenandoah to move down. The Fillies took advantage by scoring 142 points and winning eight events.
Sara Morales swept the throwing events for the Fillies. Morales tossed 106-09 in the discus and 37-02.50 in the shot put.
"I thought it went pretty well," she said. "My first few throws were a little rough, but I got the hang of it. I had to make sure I stayed low and didn't hop up."
Brenna Godfread won the 800 (2:34.93), and Christine Johnson was victorious in the 1500 (5:41.60).
The Fillies won four relays.
Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito and Allie Eveland won the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 with respective times of 56.87 and 2:01.16. Johnson, Sara Gilbert, Macy Finlay and Kelsey Franklin won the 4 x 800 in 12-04.40. Kate Lantz, Rogers, Eveland and Hadlee Kinghorn won the shuttle hurdle (1:17.31).
St. Albert and Lenox tied for second with 103 points.
Lenox won four events. McKinna Hogan and Cassidy Nelson were each a part of two of those titles.
Hogan's victories came in the 3000 (12:42.90) and distance medley (4:48.13), where she teamed with Nelson, Brookynn Ecklin and TJ Stoaks.
Hogan, a standout cross country runner for the Tigers, had not run the 3000 before Tuesday night.
"I was really anxious to get there and see what I could do," she said. "I was glad to run it with the bigger class so I could push myself. I was happy with my time."
Nelson won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.38. Cadence Douglas was the winning high-jumper, doing so with a jump of 4-11.
St. Albert won three events. Allie Petry and Lauren Williams each won an individual event. The duo then teamed with Reese Duncan and Carly McKeever to win the 4 x 400 (4:34.99).
Williams' victory was in the 400 hurdles. Her time of 1:12.60 is unofficially the third-best time in KMAland.
"My friends and teammates pushed me," she said about her win. "Always pushing each other is big."
Petry's title came in the 200.
Bedford's Vivian Tracy had a stellar evening with a pair of titles in the Bulldogs' fifth-place finish.
"It was a wonderful night, really," she said. "It was perfect running conditions."
Tracy jumped 14-11.75 in the long jump and was a member of the Bulldogs' winning sprint medley team, alongside Erica Sayler, Abby Dukes and Emma Chapman.
"My first two, I was jumping about 14-05," she said. "I had to take a break and go run the sprint med. I think I was more comfortable after running the sprint med. I wasn't in my head. I was more relaxed, and it worked."
Chapman also captured two titles, winning the 400 in 1:07.93. Southwest Valley won one event on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves received titles from Aunalee Bruce in the 100 (13.88) en route to a fourth-place finish as a team.
Essex finished sixth. Sami York was a runner-up in the shot put and discus. Riley Jensen took second in the 1500.
After the meet, KMA Sports spoke with Hogan, Tracy, Williams, Millikan, Morales, Ausdemore and Hughes. You can view those interviews below. Complete results are available here.