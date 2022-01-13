(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah bowling teams are bowling well heading into a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup with St. Albert.
The boys team currently has a 3-1 record while the girls are 2-3.
"I would say we've started the year off pretty decent," said Coach Darin Pease. "We've held our own. I think our best is yet to come. We are a very young group, but I think we will improve."
Both teams won their meet with Lenox and Tri-Center on Monday and followed with a runner-up performance at the Red Oak Tournament on Tuesday.
"The Monday triangular was us learning how to grind it out," Pease said. "We didn't perform the way we wanted to, but our mental toughness. Red Oak was only our second time out of our home bowling alley, and we performed well. The boys were better than we have been, and the girls shot their highest series of the year. We got second, so I feel pretty good about that."
Four boys from last year's state-qualifying team are in the lineup this year.
"I expected that core to be solid, and we have been," Pease said. "Filling in the last couple of spots has been a challenge. It's just a matter of picking who's hot at the right time."
Dylan Gray leads the Mustangs with 2,707 total pins, a high game of 224 and a high series of 420.
"He's by far been the most consistent," Pease said.
Treye Herr, Alex Razee and Seth Zwickel also return to the lineup.
Herr has knocked down 2,575 pins, has a high game of 212 and a team-best high series of 423. Razee -- a sophomore -- has managed to bury 2,549 pins with a best game of 214 and a 420 series, while Zwickel has downed 2,339 pins with a 214 high game and 384 high series.
Dalton Athen, Gunner Steiner, Jonah Chandler and Dalton Kellogg have also contributed to the Mustangs' lineup.
Freshman Peyton Athen leads the girls with a team-best 2,641 pins, a 274 high game and 374 series.
Taylor Davis has also shined with 2,473 pins, a 201 high game and 359 series, while Emma Herr, Summer Maher, Tori McFarland, Hannah Pelster, Hanna Stearns and Natalie VanScoy have also seen time in the lineup.
"We are growing, and we are a competitive group," Pease said. "It's just a matter of knocking out the little details. The girls came in as a raw group, but we are growing by leaps and bounds."
The Mustangs and Fillies return to action on Monday when they host St. Albert in Hawkeye Ten Conference play. The boys meet is of particular interest as both teams have the pieces to qualify for state. St. Albert brings the reigning KMAland Bowler of the Year, Evan White, but Pease feels the confines of Little Waite Lanes benefits his team in the crucial showdown.
"They're tough, but it's a different situation when they come into our bowling alley," Pease said. "Ours is difficult, so it levels the field for us. There's no reason we can't contend. Hopefully, we have something for them on Monday."