(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah bowling is eager to attack the end of the season.
And they should be after solid seasons from both programs.
"We've been a competitive group," Coach Darin Pease said. "We're holding our own and showing well. It's been a good season."
The boys squad appears to be peaking. They've posted a 4-2 record in a tough Hawkeye Ten Conference and recently set a new school record with a 3,150 score against Denison-Schleswig on Monday.
"Denison is usually a slicker alley," Pease said. "But anything you can do to get these guys some confidence this time of year is beneficial."
Southpaws Dylan Gray and Dalton Athen have paced the Mustangs' lineup this season. Athen has buried a team-best 3604 pins with a 449 high series while Gray has knocked down 3,593 pins with a 440 high series.
Junior Alex Razee has the best high series of the year with a 472, followed by Guner Steiner (452). Seth Zwickel, Zach Page, Brandon McDowell and Jonah Chandler also contribute to the boys lineup.
"Anybody in that lineup can go off at any given time," Pease said. "It's just a matter of who steps up."
On the girls side, the Fillies entered the season with new faces in the lineup.
Sophomore Peyton Athen has a team-best 3,020 pins and 424 high series, while Taylor Davis, Hannah Stearns, Jaylan Gray, Courtney Hodge and Emma Herr have also been in the lineup.
The lineup was new to start the season, but that doesn't mean they don't have bowling experience.
"This is probably the most talented team I've had in my four years," Pease said. "Taylor and Peyton have a ton of experience. It's showing. These kids bowled a lot in Junior League, so they're not exactly rookies. It's just about ironing out details."
Herr is the only senior on the girls side.
"They've gelled well," Pease said. "The future's looking bright."
The Mustangs and Fillies are entering a busy stretch. They have the Hawkeye Ten Tournament in Council Bluffs on Friday and head to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn for postseason action next week.
"We've never won a Hawkeye Ten Tournament," Pease said. "We have the potential to do big things. I'd like to think it's something we can do, but we're in a loaded field. Anything can happen."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pease.