(Shenandoah) -- One year after a storybook run that ended with a state championship, the Shenandoah boys bowling team has several pieces back and is ready to defend their crown.
Last year's title has created a sense of excitement around the program as a new season looms.
"Last year is going to be hard to beat," Coach Darin Pease said. "But it's a new year."
The Mustangs have 21 bowlers on their boys roster -- the most in Pease's four years as head coach.
"We're strong in numbers," Pease said. "We have a lot of kids coming up. They're all working pretty hard."
The Mustangs return all but one contributor from last year's state championship squad. Dylan Gray is the top returner after burying 5,079 total pins.
"Dylan is the only senior we have this year," Pease said. "He had a great year last year and is definitely the leader of the group."
Alex Razee, Seth Zwickel, Dalton Athen, Gunner Steiner, Jonah Chandler and Dalton Kellogg also contributed.
"We have quite a bit of talent," Pease said. "It's just a matter of who is hot at the right time."
On the girls side, sophomore Peyton Athen is back after knocking down 4,263 pins with a high series of 421 last year. Taylor Davis, Emma Herr, Hannah Stearns, Summer Maher and Natalie VanScoy also saw time in the lineup.
"They've all picked up where they left off last year," Pease said. "Emma made individual state last year, and I've seen her work a lot this year.
Shenandoah won the state title behind an emphasis on spares and living in the moment. Pease says those two staples are vital again this year.
"They've learned to live in the moment," he said. "You hope they continue to bowl with confidence, but to not expect anything. Hopefully, we'll be a little more mentally tough. You have to have a short memory. You can't dwell and move on. It's a one-ball-at-a-time thing."
"You can never make enough spares," Pease said. "You won't always have your A-game. You just have to work in the current situation."
The girls open their season on December 12th against Clarinda, and the boys' first meet is the Thomas Jefferson Tournament on December 9th.
