(Waterloo) -- The Shenandoah boys bowling team claimed a state championship on Monday in Waterloo while the Clarinda girls were state runners-up.
The Mustangs, in their sixth state appearance and third in a row, claimed their first state championship in school history. Shenandoah had 2,963 pins over the course of 15 Baker games to open the day and claimed the No. 5 seed in the 1A boys bracket.
From there, Shenandoah ran off wins over Maquoketa (3-1), Vinton-Shellsburg (3-1) and Louisa-Muscatine (3-2). In the final, the Mustangs lost the opening game before claiming games two and three. Louisa-Muscatine forced a fifth and deciding game, but Shenandoah answered with a 181-175 win to claim the state title. In addition, St. Albert had the top Baker score of the preliminary round before suffering an upset loss to Vinton-Shellsburg in the quarterfinals.
In the Class 1A girls tournament, Clarinda made a run to the championship in their first appearance at state. The Cardinals nabbed the top seed with a 2841 over 15 Baker games before wins over Central DeWitt (3-1) and Vinton-Shellsburg (3-2). Clarinda then fell in the final to Louisa-Muscatine in three straight.
In the Class 3A Individual Tournament, Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen was the high finisher with a 627 series while Josiah Thompson of Sioux City East finished with a 544 and Eric McCoy of AL added a 536.
KMA Sports will have much more throughout the rest of the week on a historic day for Shenandoah and Clarinda bowling.