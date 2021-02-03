(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys and Creston girls bowling teams nabbed victories in Wednesday's contest held at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah.
In the boys contest, Shenandoah edged Creston 2709 to 2126.
"Our boys are getting better," Coach Darin Pease said. "We shot a 2700 in our home bowling alley. We are starting to achieve some of our goals. The goal every year is to get better each week. We are headed in the right way."
Shenandoah posted a 926 baker score to Creston's 808.
Dylan Gray led the way for the Mustangs with a 375 series. Alex Razee bowled a 363 while Treye Herr, Zayne Zwickel, Cain Lorimor and Seth Zwickel posted respective series of 360, 358, 327 and 322.
Creston was paced by a 277 series from Adam Petit.
The Panthers returned the favor in girls action with a 2,086 to 1,916 victory.
"I thought the kids did pretty well," Coach Ron Pendegraft said. "Shenandoah is kind of an old-school set of lanes, which we don't see often, so it's tougher for them, but I thought what they did was decent. They left a lot out there, but they adapted well."
Mason Clayton led them with a 308 series. Mica Andreason bowled a 277. The Panthers also had a strong Baker, as they outscored Shenandoah 719 to 634.
Shenandoah was paced in the defeat by a 349 series from Bailey Maher.
