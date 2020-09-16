(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys cross country program has come a long way since the start of the year. That's according to Coach Andy Campbell, whose team is fresh off a team title at Red Oak's Paul Fish Invitational Monday.
The Mustangs edged Clarinda and Red Oak Monday evening, scoring 45 points to Clarinda's 46.
"We've been trying to match with Clarinda all year," Campbell said. "They've got great kids and a great amount of depth. Our goal is to try to match up with some of their kids. I think our kids just competed very well throughout the entire race. Their mind was on a goal. I think everybody was shocked we were able to eke out a win."
Much like he has all year, Mitchell Jones paced the Mustangs Monday night with a third-place finish.
"He's gaining confidence," Campbell said of Jones. "He's staying focused throughout the meet. He's very fortunate to be on a team with some very hard-working kids around him."
Eli Schuster, Bryce McDowell, Josh Schuster, Alex Razee, George Martin and Sam Martin have also been staples in the lineup for the Mustangs.
It's been an interesting season for the Mustangs thus far. Their host meet -- the Shen Early Bird -- was postponed a week due to excessive heat and eventually ran in much cooler conditions. The postponement of their meet led to them opening their season in Glenwood, where they struggled with an 11th-place finish in a loaded field. The Mustangs were able to use that tough day as a learning experience.
"We were kind of a hot mess that day," Campbell said. "But we are slowly figuring things out a little bit and progressing in the right direction. That's always the goal."
The Mustangs are hopeful they can continue to progress.
"There are some big meets coming up where the competition level is definitely going to get ramped up," Campbell said. "We go to Creston next Tuesday and go from being one of the bigger schools at Red Oak to one of the smaller schools at the Creston meet."
While the competition-level may change, Campbell's message to his team is the same -- focus on the things you can control.
"We can't control how the TJ kids are going to run or what the Atlantic kids are going to do," Campbell said. "We try to control what we can do and close the gaps on some people. It's just a slow build, if you can continually progress throughout the year, you're going to have a happy end to your season. There's always a chance to say "hey, are we getting better?", and I feel like we are definitely doing that right now."
The complete interview with Coach Campbell can be heard below.