(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah boys bowling team makes their return to Waterloo and the state tournament on Monday morning.
The Mustangs out-dueled Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Clarinda this past Tuesday over the course of 15 Baker games to clinch their third straight appearance at state and sixth in school history.
“I’m pretty proud of the crew,” Shenandoah bowling coach Darin Pease told KMA Sports. “We never gave up. We kept fighting.”
The Mustangs team is made up of Dalton Athen, Dylan Gray, Treye Herr, Alex Razee, Gunner Steiner and Seth Zwickel, which topped out with a 254 Baker game in round 11.
“Our last five games are maybe the best five Bakers we’ve done all year,” Pease added. “It was a great time to jump that up a little bit.”
Shenandoah is joined in the 1A field by fellow Hawkeye Ten team St. Albert as well as Camanche, Charles City, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware. It’s a group that has claimed six of the last seven Class 1A state championships.
“The atmosphere (at state) is just fun,” Pease said. “It’s a unique environment. You get the whole state to come in and watch you.”
This year’s format is a change from year’s past. Each team will bowl 15 Baker games in order to determine bracketing. Teams would then play a best three of five Baker series during the course of the eight-team bracket.
“Even if you have a subpar 15 games, you still have a shot to win a title,” Pease said. “It’s going to be a fun, unique aspect to the new format this year.”
In addition to Shenandoah competing in the team format, the Mustangs have two in Tuesday’s individual tournament. Athen and Razee are joined by fellow KMAlanders Adam Denny, Hayden Piskorski and Evan White of St. Albert, Tyson Bramble from Clarinda and Red Oak’s Tyson Bramble.
The individual tournament format has also changed this year with all 32 state qualifiers bowling three games each. The top eight finishers then move into a bracket and bowl one game head-to-head to advance on.
Follow KMA Sports for all the latest information from the state bowling tournament throughout Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.