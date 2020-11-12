(Kearney, Missouri) -- A Kearney, Missouri softball standout with ties to Shenandoah is set to continue her softball career at South Dakota State.
Lillie Filger is the granddaughter of Shenandoah native Steve Hansen and the great niece of KMA’s own Don Hansen. This fall, she ended her high school career at Kearney as the school’s all-time leader in stolen bases and was named to the Class 4 First Team All-State.
“I started softball a long, long time ago,” Filger told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “I progressed with a couple teams growing up, playing for a competitive team out of Kansas City and with my high school team in Kearney.”
Filger broke the single-season record in stolen bases during her junior season before eclipsing the school’s career record this past season.
“I was passionate about (softball) growing up,” Filger said. “I would say I started to realize it’s something I could do in college while playing 14U. I really worked hard on playing in college.”
On Wednesday, Filger made her college choice official by signing a National Letter of Intent with South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are coached by former Missouri Valley standout Krista (Unger) Wood.
“She’s amazing,” Filger told KMA Sports. “I love the coaches there, and I knew that I would love them even more. She just cares so much about everyone, and she likes to know me personally besides just my softball life. I think she’s going to be an amazing coach and encourage me to be the best I can be as a player.”
According to South Dakota State’s release on Filger’s signing, she’s a career .431 hitter with school records in stolen bases and runs scored. In the release, Coach Wood comments on Filger:
“Lillie is a lefty slapper who brings speed to our lineup. She has the quickness to chase down any ball in the outfield, the strength to slap for power and the ability to beat out a bunt for a base hit. Lillie plays the game with an infectious enthusiasm and her contagious positive attitude will be embraced by our team. We are pumped to see her take the field for SDSU next year.”
Listen to the complete interview with Filger from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.