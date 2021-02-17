(Panora) -- Shenandoah ended their season against a tough Panorama team on the road in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal by a final score of 60-13 on KMA FM 99.1.
Offense proved hard to come by for the Fillies on Wednesday night as the Panther full court press forced Shenandoah into multiple first half turnovers and tough shot attempts.
“They played really well. They are long, athletic and physical and we didn’t handle the pressure very well,” head coach Jon Weinrich said. “It’s just a good learning experience. Obviously that’s where we want to be and we have work to go and hopefully that motivates our kids.”
After the first eight minutes the Fillies had yet to make a field goal and trailed 26-3 at the end of the first. The 1-2-2 full court press put on by the Panthers continued to be a force throughout the first half creating layup opportunities for Payton Beckman who led Panorama with 15 points at the half as Panorama allowed only one made field goal through the first two quarters and led 45-7. Weinrich spoke on how his team came together throughout the season even despite the challenges.
“I’m super proud. We only had like five practices with full people halfway through the season,” Weinrich said. “Everyone was dealing with the same things we were just super grateful we got to play.”
The second half had a running clock which didn’t allow the Fillies to get much of a run started to try and crawl back into the game. It did create an opportunity for the seniors and some role players to get some valued minutes on the season. Weinrich spoke on his seniors.
“We lose to seniors and we will miss them. Sidda (Rodewald) has meant a lot to our program for a long time and Alison (Kinser) has brought energy and has been at every practice for four years,” Weinrich said. “They’ve set good examples for our other kids to follow.”
Panorama went on to win by a 60-13 final score after only giving up 3 made shots the whole game. The Panthers improve to 18-4 and will take on Cherokee Washington in the Class 3A Region 1 Championship game on Saturday night. Shenandoah ends their season with an 11-11 record and Weinrich is excited for the future.
“All of our kids are great kids so it’s fun to show up every day. We have some funny moments and some exciting times and again if the worst thing that happens to you is losing basketball games, but you get to work with great kids then we can live with that,” Weinrich said. “We are going to work hard to win more games next year and we have some good eighth graders coming up so we will mix them in next year so I hope they are excited. Next year can’t come fast enough.”
To see the full interview with Jon Weinrich click below.