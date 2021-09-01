(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters this week's bout with Nodaway Valley with the hopes of getting in the win column after a heartbreaking 44-29 loss to Missouri Valley in Week 1.
While the result was not what the Mustangs hoped for, there were many positives.
"We were able to put some points," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "Anytime you score 29 points, you have a good shot at winning any ball game. We moved the ball well at times and had some huge plays get called back for penalties, which were pretty crucial moments."
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Mount made quite the debut, completing 15 of his 33 pass attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown.
"He threw the deep ball well," Ratliff said. "We gave him time, and he made some plays. I thought he did a good job for his first start. We've got to work on keeping the chains moving, but those are things he will grow with each week."
Blake Herold was Mount's favorite target, hauling in eight passes for 113 yards, while Brody Cullin produced some big plays with 113 yards on three catches. Senior Morgan Cotten paced the ground game with 83 yards and three scores on 19 totes.
Despite the high-scoring affair, Coach Ratliff saw some things he liked from his defense, led by Cotten's 10 tackles and 2.5 for loss.
"When we were aligned correctly and did our assignments, I thought we played pretty good football," Ratliff said. "In the second half, we kinda let our guard down, and we're not playing fundamentally sound football, and it really came back to hurt us in the long run. There were several times we had stops but let it slip away. The kids have seen it on film. Hopefully, we learned and can correct those issues on Friday."
Shen's defense needs to be on its toes Friday night when they face a pass-heavy Nodaway Valley squad. Wolverines quarterback Nathan Russell chucked the pigskin 28 times and completed 14 passes for 120 yards and two scores in an impressive 20-16 win over Mount Ayr. Receivers Boston and Caelen DeVault could pose problems for Shen after posting a combined 10 catches and 110 yards in the season opener.
"They have a nice short game," Ratliff said. "They can spread it out and get the ball to their playmakers. They have quite a bit of speed, so we are going to try to match it with speed."
The Wolverines' defense has many experienced pieces, including the DeVault brothers, Avery Philipi, Jon Gebbie, Matthew Weber, Elliott Cooney and Adam Ayase.
"We have to pick up blitzing backers," Ratliff said. "They run a 3-5 and bring a lot of pressure. They consistently bring five guys and always blitz two backers. Our line has a big task ahead of them. They have a lot of speed on the field, and it shows on the defensive side. We are going to have to have our head and eyes up."
The Mustangs had trouble finishing drives against Missouri Valley, so Ratliff says that's a top priority heading into Friday.
"We have to stay ahead of the chains and sustain some drives," he said. "We felt like we weren't efficiently moving the ball enough. I think opening up the short game will alleviate some of the pressure and loosen up their defense a little bit."
According to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, Friday's contest is the 10th between Shenandoah and Nodaway Valley, but they have not played since September 23rd, 2005. The Wolverines own a 7-2 edge and have won the last six, dating back to October 20th, 1995.
Jake Gillespie has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.