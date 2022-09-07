(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team has used a stout defense to start 2-0 for the second time in three years.
The Mustangs are now just one win away from the program's first 3-0 start since 2015.
Shenandoah enters their week three bout with Atlantic fresh off wins over Missouri Valley (36-24) and Nodaway Valley (20-7).
"Excitement is the first thing that comes to mind," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids have great spirits and are very motivated. We're in the moment, but the tempo and excitement are up. That's what really matters right now."
This year's Shenandoah squad is a mix of youth and talent, so their fast start has raised the excitement level.
"We've played with a lot of youth," Ratliff said. "To have those guys involved gets them excited, and giving them experience pays dividends in the long run."
Their most recent win -- against Nodaway Valley -- came behind a suffocating defense that held Nodaway Valley scoreless for three quarters and allowed just 160 total yards on 61 plays.
"Our defense definitely shined," Ratliff said. "That was the bright moment of the night. We did an excellent job containing their quarterback and shutting them down."
Kansas commit Blake Herold had another monster night with 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack, while freshman Treyten Foster had a massive game with three interceptions.
Through two games, Herold has 21.5 tackles, six for loss and one fumble recovery.
"He's a tremendous athlete and has a big motor," Ratliff said. "We've moved him around the defensive end to give teams different looks. He's got the ability to make plays from the back side. There are several tackles where he's chasing the play down. We're thrilled he's getting those things done. I think it gives teams fits."
Sophomore quarterback Cole Scamman has spearheaded the Mustangs' aerial attack with 355 yards and zero interceptions.
Herold also sparks Shenandoah's offense with a team-high five catches for 117 yards, while Jade Spangler has two catches for 114 yards, including a big 61-yard touchdown reception.
The Mustangs have also found some success on the ground with 266 yards in the first two games. Coach Ratliff emphasized an improved rushing attack in the preseason after his team averaged just 61.4 yards per game last year.
Sophomore Jayden Dickerson has 168 yards and two scores on 29 totes, and senior Beau Gardner has contributed 126 yards and a touchdown on 29 hauls.
"We have the ability to run the ball and some good skill players," Ratliff said. "Beau and Jayden have done a great job, and Cole has been efficient."
Perhaps the biggest key to Shenandoah's 2-0 start is their success in the turnover margin. The Mustangs have forced six turnovers in the first two games while not having any of their own. Last year, they were at -2 in the turnover margin after this point.
"That's a huge thing," Ratliff said. "We always talk about the turnover battle. That's a huge stat in any football game."
Shenandoah looks for the rare 3-0 start on Friday when they face Atlantic. The Trojans come to Shenandoah at 0-2 after tough losses to Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic.
The Trojans have slung the pigskin frequently. Senior quarterback Caden Andersen has completed 44 of his 76 pass attempts for 554 yards and five touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Colton Rasmussen has been his favorite target, with 291 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches.
"They'll spread you out, or they can go I-Formation," Ratliff said. "They've had success doing both. Defensively, they're aggressive and have a great defensive line. This is a big challenge for us. We have to fire on all cylinders offensively, defensively and on special teams."
Coach Ratliff hopes his team's defensive success through the first two games can carry them to another win.
"Both teams have the ability to put up points," Ratliff said. "We can't afford defensive breakdowns. We have to stop the run. In the past, that hurt us when we played them. We have to take care of that first and force them to put the ball in the air."
Ethan Hewett and TJ Young have the call Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Check out the full interview with Coach Ratliff below.