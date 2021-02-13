(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fought off a desperate comeback from Clarinda to take a 53-51 Class 3A regional first round battle on Saturday night.
The Fillies (11-10) finished a three-game season sweep of Clarinda (3-18), despite blowing a 21-point lead and losing their leading scorer midway through the third period.
“I’m happy we won,” Coach Jon Weinrich told KMA Sports. “Clarinda plays hard. They played hard and kept on believing.”
Shenandoah scored the first 11 points of the game and allowed just one first-half field goal, eventually building their lead to 21 early in the second half. To Clarinda’s credit, they never quit in amping up their pressure and relentlessly attacking the basket.
Amelia Hesse, who had a game-high 22 points on the night, splashed a game-tying 3 with just under 15 seconds to go. However, the Cardinals quickly committed a foul of Brooklen Black, who calmly sank the second of her two free throws to give Shenandoah the one-point advantage.
“I’ve really been struggling with my free throws lately,” Black said. “I’ve been working on them and am glad I made one of the two.”
On the ensuing possession, Hesse split a triple team near half-court but ran into Shenandoah’s 5-foot-11 junior Keelee Razee, who swatted her shot, grabbed the loose ball and then made one of two free throws of her own. Clarinda wouldn’t get a shot up in time on the final possession.
“We definitely were just trying to get a stop,” Razee said. “I tried to stop the ball and hoped it wasn’t going to be a foul. I just went for it.”
Black’s free throw and Razee’s big defensive play were the culmination of a wild back-and forth battle. However, there was plenty of story to be told in-between.
Senior Sidda Rodewald made the most of her final game on her home floor, splashing four first-quarter 3-pointers and six in all to lead the Fillies with 18 points.
“I guess my shots were really on tonight,” she said. “I knew I had to keep shooting because it wasn’t going to be an easy game.”
The Fillies also had to fight the adversity of losing star Ava Wolf, who was ejected along with Clarinda’s Teya Stickler for an altercation in the third period. Perhaps coincidentally, the Cardinals found life and battled all the way back.
“I felt like we’d answer a couple times and then turn the ball over or make some mistakes,” Weinrich said. “They kept fighting, but that’s why we play four quarters. We built a big enough lead that we ended up winning by two.”
Black flirted with a triple-double throughout the night, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Shenandoah now turns their attention to Panorama (18-4) — a 72-33 winner over Red Oak earlier Saturday.
“They’re really good,” Weinrich said. “They’ll press us and have some nice athletes. We’ve got to take care of the ball. We didn’t tonight, but we’ve got two practices to figure it out.
“Our kids are excited. Half the teams have to go home tonight, and we get to keep playing.”
View complete interviews with Coach Weinrich, Razee, Black and Rodewald below.