(Tabor) -- It took 10 innings, but Shenandoah baseball left Tabor with an impressive non-conference win on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (4-6) got some stellar pitching and continually found ways to scratch enough runs across to escape with a 4-2, 10-inning win over Fremont-Mills (4-2).
"It says we're pretty resilient," Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said after the win. "We're probably a different team than we were in the past. Last year, we don't win that game. We lost a lot of close games.
That was a really good team with some really good pitchers. The kids stepped up. You find out who your kids are in moments like those. Our kids stuck together. This shows we're finding an identity and leadership."
If Tuesday's game is any indicator, the Mustangs' identity is one of a defensive-minded team led by stout pitching.
Pitchers Logan Twyman and Gage Herron led the defensive efforts for Shenandoah. Twyman spun seven innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out 11 in the no-decision.
"I just needed to throw strikes," Twyman said. "My curveball was working well for me."
"Logan hasn't pitched for a little bit," Roberts said. "The first batter of the game scored, and he didn't give up another. He was throwing hard at the end and was locating. He was electric. We're just scratching the surface with him.
Herron picked up the win after going three innings -- the 8th, 9th and 10th-- with six strikeouts on two hits.
"My fastball was hitting," Herron said. "I got the slider to work in the last inning. That helped a lot."
"Gage hasn't pitched a ton," Roberts said. "For him to come in in a situation like that is winning baseball."
Fremont-Mills scored in the first inning and took a 1-0 lead deep into the game. Herron's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning knotted the contest at 1. Neither team could score in the seventh, forcing extras. Neither team scored in the eighth, and both scored in the ninth, making the score 2-2 heading into the 10th.
Cole Graham plated the go-ahead run on an infield single, and Shenandoah tacked on one more run with a bases-loaded walk. Herron promptly retired the side to secure the victory after three nail-biting innings of work on the mound.
"It was very stressful," Herron said. "My heart was racing. I had to keep it under control."
Shenandoah's offense punched out seven hits. Graham led the way with two and one RBI, while Camden Lorimor, Cole Scamman, Eli Cameron, Dalton Athen and Levi Green also had hits. The Mustangs used a small-ball approach centered around getting on base by any means necessary.
"You gotta do what you got to do," Roberts said. "We had to make some adjustments. We did just enough."
Fremont-Mills also got a stellar night of pitching. Braden Turpin twired 7 2/3 innings of stellar no-decision baseball with 13 strikeouts on four hits and one walk. Kyler Owen threw 2 1/3 innings, striking out three, walking four and surrendering three hits.
JT Mahaney led the Fremont-Mills' bats with two hits, while Brady Owen had one hit and one RBI. Kyler Owen and Luke Madison also had hits for the Knights.
With the win, Shenandoah has now won three of their last four. The Mustangs hope to make it four out of five when they face Creston Thursday.
"We can learn a lot from this," Roberts said. "We can use these games to find an identity, but Creston is a new game. They're a really good team. They can win both ways. I think we can, too. It's game-by-game. I like our team's mental attitude. They're just starting to realize what they can do."
View the full interviews with Twyman, Herron and Coach Roberts below.