(Shenandoah) -- After clinching their second win of the season last week, the Shenandoah Mustangs gear up for a Week 9 matchup with the West Central Valley Wildcats.
The Mustangs (2-6), are coming off a 19-14 win over Des Moines Christian, their first win since Week 2 against Nodaway Valley. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (3-5), are coming off a 28-7 loss to the Interstate 35 Road Runners.
Mustangs Head Coach Ty Ratliff says it was good to see his team put together a full four quarters last week.
"I thought we did a much better job of taking care of the ball offensively, and I think our defense put them in some situations to get the defense off the field, and caused several turnovers," Ratliff said.
While the Mustangs offense was held to 19 points, the majority of those can be contributed to quarterback Nolan Mount who broke a pair of school records in the Mustangs win.
"Nolan played a great game, he threw the ball and spread it around quite a bit and had a couple of touchdowns," Ratliff said. "He's grown a lot as the season went, he's starting to use his feet a little bit, and making better decisions when receivers are covered up. We've struggled with some turnovers all year, but his decision making process is getting better each week."
Mount finished the win going 17/35 passing, with 206 yards, and a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.
While he did throw 21 interceptions this season, Mount was able to tally 1,520 passing yards, as well as 108 completions, both school records.
On the receiving end, junior wide out Blake Herold was the go-to target this season for Mount, as he also broke a pair of offensive records for receiving yards and receptions last week.
"He uses his body well in space to shield off a defender, and he's constantly moving in his pass routes, he knows how to find the holes in the zones and always be in the vision of the quarterback," Ratliff said. "It's always good to have that guy in your pocket. He's always got the ability to turn that two or three yard catch into 10 yards."
Herold finished Week 8 with 113 yards on eight receptions, and a receiving touchdown.
However, the most significant improvement was on the defensive side of the ball, as the Mustangs came into the Week 8 allowing an average of 40.3 points per game.
"The last couple weeks we switched up the defense a little bit, put some guys in some different spots, and I feel like we've been bringing more pressure which definitely helps get some of our guys going moving forward," Ratliff said. "We've got to rely on our speed to make some of those plays, and switching those guys around has definitely opened up some windows for our backers to flow through the holes and put our defensive backs in some good pass coverage drops."
The Mustangs were also able to force four turnovers including an interception return for a touchdown from Herold, in the win over the Lions.
Turning to Friday's opponent, these two teams haven't met each other since 2015, when Shenandoah emerged 59-6 over the Wildcats, according to the BC Moore Iowa Scores Project. However, Ratliff is well aware of what the Wildcats will throw at his defense.
"They're a double wing, flex bone, straight T, you know they're going to come right at you down hill, and we've got to be able to stop the run," Ratliff said. "They got three guys that can carry the ball at anytime. It's nothing that we haven't seen before, it's a variation of several plays that we run with the power sweep and counter."
In the 8 games between the programs from 2002 to 2015, Shenandoah has gone 8-0. Despite this being a Week 9 game, Ratliff says he doesn't want his kids treating this like just any other game, and is looking for improvements moving into next season.
"We've got a good chance to make some plays in the backfield and be real aggressive against the run, which is something we've struggled against all year, so getting a good run heavy team, that'll help get us ready for next year," Ratliff said. "Offensively, we want to keep evolving and spreading the ball around out in space, because we've got a lot of receivers that can make some plays in the open field."
The Mustangs and Wildcats face off at 7:00 on Friday, and Jon Weinrich will be in Shenandoah providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can listen to all our Friday night football coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 p.m. until midnight. You can hear the full interview with Ty Ratliff below.