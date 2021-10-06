(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football has put up some respectable numbers in the passing department despite some bumps and bruises.
The Mustangs (1-5, 0-3) were without many key contributors in Friday's 56-13 loss to Clarinda, but found many positive takeaways from the defeat.
"We threw the ball well," said head coach Ty Ratliff. "I thought we were effective once we got clicking. As the game went on, I thought the kids were resilient and showed a lot of heart. We started to put some points on the board, and that was a great victory in our eyes."
Coach Ratliff tells KMA Sports his team started Friday's game with 21 players suited up, many of whom had not much varsity experience. He hopes Friday night's experience will help in the future.
"We just have to keep having these kids step up," he said. "We are learning every week. We have to focus on the small victories. Last week, the kids showed we were ready to throw the ball, and we are going to go full steam ahead with that."
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Mount's 1,042 passing yards ranks 10th in Class 2A.
"It was always in the back of our mind that we could pass the ball," Ratliff said. "As the season went on, we have adapted to the spread offense and using our athletes in space. I really thought last week was one of Nolan's most complete games. He made a lot of decisions faster and has cut the turnovers down."
Their aerial attack gets put to the test this Friday when they venture to Greene County (5-1, 3-0) to face the current Class 2A District 8 leader. The Rams have rolled in five consecutive wins over Perry, Kuemper Catholic, Des Moines Christian and Red Oak, outscoring opponents 227-3.
Despite their stingy defense, Coach Ratliff feels his team's passing offense can do some good things on Friday.
"Taking care of the ball will be big," he said. "I feel like we can move it in the air. We've tried to put in some stuff that gives our playmakers the best chance to get the ball out in space. I'd like to see us execute that on Friday night."
Offensively, Greene County has 872 passing yards and 11 scores from quarterback Bryce Stalder and 1,314 rushing yards from the trio of Stalder, Patrick Daugherty and Nathan Black.
The Mustangs' opponents average 188.6 yards per game, so Ratliff hopes his team can take advantage of Greene County's passing plays.
"They are multi-dimensional," he said. "But I like our chances if teams put the ball in the air. If they air it out, we'd like to cover them. We have to stop the run. They have several kids that can put up yards on the ground. I know they are going to come downhill at us. We have to be prepared to stop it."
Jon Weinrich has reports from Jefferson on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.