(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football is searching for its first victory as the Mustangs enter Week 3.
While they didn't snag the win last week, Friday's near comeback was a morale boost for the Mustangs after a 46-7 blowout loss to rival Clarinda in the season opener.
The Mustangs opened the year with a 46-7 loss to Clarinda and came close to capturing their first win but fell short, losing to West Central Valley 27-19.
"It was a great game for us," Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. "Our kids fought hard. Unfortunately, we had a few mistakes that put us in some unfortunate situations. Overall, I think the kids responded well out of halftime. We set a tone in the second half. It was a tremendous effort."
Quarterback Jade Spangler threw for 217 yards and one touchdown, connecting with Zane McManis for the score. Brody Cullin led the receiving corps with three snags for 76 yards.
"We're also doing a good job moving the ball through the air," Ratliff said. "We have some good skill players. If we get them in space, we take advantage of their speed and athleticism. Eventually, that will open up the run game."
Spangler was also the Mustangs' leader on the ground, with 64 yards and two scores on 21 hauls.
Shenandoah's defense surrendered 181 yards on 45 carries to West Central Valley.
"We stopped the run better in the second half," Ratliff said. "We cleaned some things up after halftime and held their offense in check. That was great to see."
The Mustangs will face a run-heavy team for a third consecutive week when they face Nodaway Valley (0-2) on Friday night. The Wolverines have run the ball 87 times in their first two games against only 12 passes.
"They've shown two variations of the run game with the Wing T and I-Formation," Ratliff said. "We've already seen those this year. That experience puts us in a good spot. They're going to run the football until we stop it. Hopefully, we get off the ball and get off blocks. That will put us in a position to come out on top."
Friday's game is the perfect opportunity for Shenandoah to learn from the mistakes made in the first two weeks.
"Against Clarinda, we weren't as aggressive as we needed to be off the ball," Ratliff said. "Those are a big point of emphasis for us this week."
Offensively, The Mustangs will need to win the battle in the trenches.
"We have to sustain drives by running the football," Ratliff said. "As we reflect and evaluate, there are certain things we can clean up that should make us more successful."
TJ Young has the call of Shenandoah/Nodaway Valley on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. Check out KMA Sports' Week 3 Coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.