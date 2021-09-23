(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football started Class 2A District 8 action last week with a 31-13 loss to Red Oak. Now, Coach Ty Ratliff's Mustangs hope to rebound against Clarke.
The Mustangs surrendered 24 unanswered points in their homecoming defeat.
"I thought we did a decent job of moving the ball," Ratliff said. "We had some good offensive production. We had opportunities to score but shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. Overall, we had over 300 yards of offense and moved the ball dynamically, so that was good to see."
Shenandoah turned the ball over five times in the loss and have done so on 17 occasions through four games. Despite the 1-3 record, the offense has found little trouble moving the ball this season with 1,258 total yards (929 passing, 329 rushing).
"We have a lot of youth on the field," Ratliff said. "We know we are going to have mistakes, but our job is to try to learn from them and eradicate the mistakes. As the season goes on, we've dialed in on some things. It seems like we fix a few things and other things open up. We still believe there's a lot of good football left. We got to fix what we can work on in practice."
Sophomore Hunter Dukes takes over the quarterback position this week with the absence of Nolan Mount. Dukes has completed two passes for 18 yards in five attempts this season.
"He's going to lead us," Ratliff said. "Him using his speed will make a dynamic backfield for us with him, Morgan Cotten and Beau Gardner."
Dukes and company go toe-to-toe with an option-heavy Clarke offense on Friday.
According to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, Shenandoah and Clark have met twice -- splitting in 2010 and 2011.
The Indians (3-1) hope to bounce back after a 40-7 loss to Clarinda in district-opening action.
Clarke averages 5.6 yards per carry and have scored 13 times on the ground with five different runners.
"They have some good athletes," Ratliff said. "They're going to come downhill at us. We have to be better tacklers. We've had opportunities transpire into big plays because we didn't tackle. They will keep running the ball until we stop it."
Offensively, Ratliff says his team must find a way to limit their turnovers and other costly miscues.
"Turnovers have turned the tide for us," he said. "If we can maintain possession of the ball and be efficient to give us a chance."
Jon Weinrich has reports on Friday night as part of Friday's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA Sports' football coverage begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.