(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday, struggling through a 26-0 loss to Atlantic.
However, Coach Ty Ratliff believes his team will shake it off quickly enough to be ready for a matchup with undefeated and state-ranked Red Oak (3-0).
“Obviously, the score wasn’t in our favor,” Coach Ratliff said of Friday’s loss to Atlantic, “but they battled really hard. It was very competitive all the way through the first half, but it got stretched out as the game went on. We had our opportunities, but we came up short.”
The Mustangs struggled mightily on the ground, as the Trojans pushed them back to the point where they managed minus-50 yards rushing. The passing game did have some positives with 131 yards from quarterback Cole Scamman, who hit Kansas commit Blake Herold five times for 73 yards.
“I think we’ve got a fairly decent passing game right now,” Ratliff said. “Our receivers are doing a good job, but we’ve got to get a little pressure off them and run the ball a little better. We’ve got some new guys (on the offensive line), and there’s been a little confusion on some things. We’ve got to clean up those details to enable us to move the ball on the ground.”
Defensively, Shenandoah forced three turnovers on Friday. Both Jade Spangler and Treyten Foster had interceptions, and Blake Herold pounced on a fumble and added a team-best 13.0 tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss. Junior Ethan Richardson also had a strong defensive night with 6.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
“Our defense was creating turnovers to give us extra opportunities,” Ratliff said. “That was big. We’re trying to get pressure in the backfield and were able to make some plays out in space.”
As difficult as this past Friday was for the Mustangs, they may face an even bigger challenge this week in a rivalry matchup with the Tigers, which have yet to allow a point this season and are ranked No. 9 in the Class 2A KMA Sports state rankings and No. 5 in the A/1A/2A KMAland Power Rankings.
“There’s a lot of energy and excitement,” Ratliff said of Red Oak week. “It’s one of those games that you circle every year and go after. The kids live for it, and it’s not just football. It’s basketball and everything across the board. It’s the rivalry down the road. The energy is going to have to be high in practice. The kids get up, big plays happen and there’s a lot of emotion on the field.”
Red Oak has combined to outscore Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley, 119-0. They’re averaging 8.2 yards per carry on offense, and senior Riley Fouts has already rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Chase Roeder has also been effective in throwing for 386 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception. Senior Dawson Bond tops the team with 201 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
“We always preach to shut down the run game and force teams to put the ball in the air.” Ratliff said. “They’re very balanced, and they run a lot of doubles looks with some inside zone and counters. We’ve got to make sure we’re getting off the ball and making plays at the point of attack. We don’t want them to get big surges and rack up seven or eight yards per carry. That’ll be a big key for us to stop the run early.”
As impressive as Red Oak has been on the offensive side of the ball, they’ve been even better on defense with 33.0 tackles for loss and seven turnovers forced in their three wins. Still, Coach Ratliff says if his defense can’t slow down the Tigers rushing attack it could be a long night.
“Our defensive line are going to get a lot of combo blocks up front, so the backers are going to have to be ready to scrape and fill those holes,” he said. “We’re going to have to match the stunts there and get Blake coming through free off the edge or middle.
“Their line does a great job. They sustain blocks very well, and their back does a great job of making cutbacks. As far as reading your keys and doing your assignment, that’s what it comes down to. You can’t over run plays, and if we don’t stay disciplined they’ll be able to rack up some yards.”
Watch Shenandoah/Red Oak on Friday evening at KMA’s video stream page and tune to AM 960 and FM 99.1 for complete Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Ratliff below.