(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning.
"Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said. "Due to numerous season-ending injuries by our most experienced players, we cannot adequately or safely field a varsity team for the rest of this season."
The Mustangs were scheduled to travel to Clarinda this Friday evening for the annual Page County Super Bowl. According to records from Craig Lundquist, this is the first year the two schools will not play since 1927.
Shenandoah was also slated to host Greene County in Week 7 and travel to Des Moines Christian in Week 8.