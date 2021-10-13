(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team is 1-6 and eliminated from the playoffs, but looking to build for the future.
The Mustangs fell victim last week to Greene County 54-6, but the offense had little trouble posting yards. Quarterback Nolan Mount tossed for 256 yards but five interceptions.
"We moved the ball," said head coach Ty Ratliff. "We put the ball in the air against a tremendous defense. When we were clicking, we moved the ball effectively. That was a positive takeaway from that game."
Mount has continued to post dazzling numbers this year with 1,298 yards and eight scores.
"He works hard, and the sky's the limit for him," Ratliff said about Mount. "He has some great receivers to help him out. We are working on the decision-making process. Hopefully, we learn from the mistakes as we continue to grow because we'll keep moving forward. He's done a tremendous job."
Mount's next chance to grow comes against Des Moines Christian this Friday. The Lions (2-5, 1-3) need a win to secure a playoff spot. The Mustangs, however, can play postseason spoiler and help out their old friend -- Red Oak -- with a win. Coach Ratliff's team hopes to use Friday and next week's newly scheduled game with St. Albert as building blocks for the future.
"Every game is a big game," Ratliff said. "We can still grow and get better. We want to win every ball game. This game is no different. It's an opportunity for kids to grow and shine. That's what the Friday night lights are all about. It's just as big of a game for us as it is any Friday."
Lions quarterback Tyler Martin leads the balanced offense with 941 yards and 10 scores, while Josh Shank leads the rushing attack with 546 rushing yards and four scores at 8.0 yards per tote.
"They can pass the ball, but they also have a couple of kids that can run it," Ratliff said. "We have to stop that (the run game). That's been one of our weaknesses on the defensive side. I like the matchups when we can use our skill guys in space, but we have to stop the run."
Offensively, Ratliff hopes his team can limit the turnovers. Something they have struggled with this year. Jon Weinrich will have updates on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.