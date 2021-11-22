(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball program opens their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, and they are excited.
Coach Jon Weinrich says his team is ready to go after two weeks of preseason practice.
"We had two good weeks," he said. "We have a great group of girls. We are excited to see what we've got."
The Fillies went 11-11 last year -- a six-win improvement from the previous year. They also posted a 3-6 record in the Hawkeye Ten, good enough for a seventh-place finish.
Shenandoah had only two seniors on last year's roster, so Weinrich expects his team's experience could lead to another massive improvement.
"You can't teach experience," he said. "We have a nice mix of seniors and sophomores that are all experienced. We are also bringing in a talented group of freshmen. Our practices have been competitive. We have a wonderful amount of depth, which is nice."
Leading scorer Ava Wolf returns for her senior season after averaging 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game at 49% efficiency in her junior campaign.
"She played a lot of basketball in the offseason," Weinrich said. "She's been fantastic the first couple of weeks as far as executing. I think she's going to have a really big year."
Aside from Wolf, Reese Spiegel, Allie Eveland, Keelee Razee, Brooklen Black, Caroline Rogers and Macey Finlay return.
Six girls on their roster are 5-foot-8 or taller, so size should be a strength for the Fillies.
"It's one thing that will benefit us," Weinrich said. "We are going to get the ball inside. We should be pretty good rebounding and look to dominate inside."
The Fillies shot 32.4% as a team last year and only 22.5% from three. Weinrich expects them to be more accurate from deep this year.
"We have five or six kids that put up a lot of shots in the last eight months and have really bought in to get better in the offseason."
Weinrich says complementing their size with improved shooting and ball security will dictate their season.
"We need to take care of the ball," he said. "We worked hard on that. Hopefully, we can execute. We can't do it as one and need to play as a team. I'm just excited to see what we can do."
The Fillies' experience could parlay into a move up the Hawkeye Ten and perhaps some noise in the postseason.
"We have a chance to be in the top half," Weinrich said. "But we want to win every game. That's our goal. For a long time, the goal has been to get to Des Moines. This team is no different. We'll build that one block at a time."
Shenandoah opens the season on Tuesday at home against Abraham Lincoln. Check out the full interview with Coach Weinrich below.