(Clarinda) -- The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening. The Fillies were 51-42 victors while the Cardinals rolled to a 71-33 win.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42
Despite some major second-half foul trouble from leading scorer Lynnae Green, Shenandoah turned a short lead at halftime into a comfortable victory down the stretch.
“We hit a couple timely shots there when (Lynnae) was out,” Shenandoah girls head coach Jon Weinrich told KMA Sports.
Those timely shots came from sophomore Chloe Denton, who splashed two important 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter. The vital treys turned a four-point game into a 10-point advantage.
“I always go in with a mentality to score,” Denton said. “I make sure everything is right, and I just really have to be under control and make the right decisions.”
While Denton proved the closer, Green was a dominant force when she was in. The sophomore had 13 of her 15 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds for the game.
“She’s tough inside,” Weinrich said. “If we can get her the ball, that’s good, but we do a lot of post work. She works as hard as anybody, and I’m really proud of her. Just need to be a little more consistent.”
Denton finished with 10 points, six steals and five rebounds for a balanced Fillies bunch, which also got nine points from Kassidy Stephens and eight from Macey Finlay.
The Fillies used a 9-0 run in the second period to erase an early deficit and never trailed the rest of the way. To Clarinda’s credit, they didn’t make it easy on their Page County rivals, forcing 26 turnovers and finding short bursts to stay within shouting distance throughout.
“I think sometimes in the past, we got pushed around a little bit,” Weinrich said. “This game, we didn’t do a great job the whole game, but we were physical back with them and got our fair share of turnovers.”
Shenandoah had 18 steals and forced 23 turnovers of their own.
“There were some crazy moments in that game,” Weinrich added. “Some back and forth with people diving all over the floor and being super aggressive. If the refs are going to let you play, then you go do it. I was really proud of our girls for adjusting and going after it.”
Shenandoah improves to 3-3 on the season while Clarinda drops to 2-5, although the game was a non-conference matchup. The Cardinals were led by freshman Addison Wagoner, who finished with 10 points.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Weinrich and Denton below.
BOYS: Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33
In the nightcap, Clarinda had 20 steals, forced 30 turnovers and used 24 offensive rebounds to cruise to the victory.
The Cardinals (4-2, 3-2) had three in double figures, including a double-double from junior reserve Andrew Jones, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tadyn Brown added a game-best 13 points, and Wyatt Schmitt had 11 points of his own.
“We were giving up some open looks, but I was overall pleased with how we played,” Coach Rod Eberly said of his team’s win. “The whole group came to play.”
Much of the offensive success, which saw 23 points in the first period and 27 in the third, came courtesy of an extended 1-3-1 zone with the lengthy Isaac Jones on the point.
“We’re all really lengthy,” Schmitt said of the defense. “Good defense leads to good offense. If we can keep that energy up on defense, we can get a lot more points on offense.”
“We’ve been working on that in practice with our length,” Eberly added. “We’ve had some trouble guarding a little bit against some upper echelon teams in the conference the last couple games. We’re trying to figure out who we’re going to be there.”
Creighton Tuzzio added nine points, Adam Johnson had eight and Kyle Wagoner put in seven. Isaac Jones also had an impressive line with six points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds.
With the Page County win out of the way, Clarinda’s Eberly started to turn his attention towards some major litmus tests with Denison-Schleswig and Harlan coming to town on Friday and Tuesday, respectively.
“It’s great to have them at home this year,” Eberly said. “Both Denison and Harlan. Denison is playing good basketball, they will definitely challenge us out front with their guard play. We’ve got to do a better job playing defense. If we can learn to score in the half court, I think we’ll have a chance to be in the game.”
Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-best 12 in the defeat. The Mustangs drop to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Eberly and Schmitt below.