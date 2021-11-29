(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team's first win of the 2021-22 season came in exciting fashion with a 45-44 win over Class 2A No. 14 Underwood Monday night on KMA 960.
"Any win is good," said Shenandoah Coach Jon Weinrich. "Winning is hard in any sport. We made a lot of mistakes, but it's nicer to learn from those after a win."
The Fillies' win comes after a season-opening loss to Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
"We are happy," Weinrich said. "We were fortunate to have one more point than them. We will take it."
As they likely will all season, Shenandoah relied on productive post play from Lynnae Green, Allie Eveland, Keelee Razee and Ava Wolf.
"We feel blessed with four posts that spare each other," Weinrich said. "It's a good problem to have. They did a good job of battling."
Green led the way for the Fillies with 10 points and eight rebounds while coming off the bench.
"I'm glad we have a lot of posts," she said. "Our wings worked hard getting the ball to us, so we worked hard with our post moves."
Green's rebounding helped the Fillies down the stretch.
"We don't do a ton of rebounding in practice, but we work hard in every single drill we do to make it come through in games," Green said.
Shenandoah started the game on a 9-1 run and led 12-5 after one period. Underwood eventually settled in and forced a 21-21 tie heading into halftime. The Eagles found a rhythm in the third quarter and raced to a 27-21 lead, but Shenandoah aptly responded with an 8-0 run, taking a 29-27 lead on a three-pointer from Kassidy Stephens, and held a 33-31 after three.
Underwood took a 37-36 lead with a field goal from Delaney Ambrose, but Shenandoah regained the lead shortly after with a pair of free throws from Razee and then expanded their cushion with a triple from Caroline Rogers, making the score 41-37.
The Eagles whittled the lead down to two in the final minutes but could not convert a pair of potential game-tying free throws. Shenandoah, meanwhile, prevailed at the charity stripe and fought off a last-second desperation heave from Underwood to preserve the 45-44 victory.
"I thought we rebounded really well at the end of the game," he said. "It seemed like in the second half we got some more rebounds. Hopefully, it was fun for our kids."
While Green led the offense, Eveland recorded eight points, and Razee added six and five rebounds. Reese Spiegel and Rogers chipped in five points, respectively.
Aliyah Humphrey paced Underwood in the loss with 12 points, nine steals and four rebounds. Alizabeth Jacobsen had success in the paint with nine points and eight rebounds but fouled out early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles struggled at the free-throw line on Monday, converting only four of their 23 attempts. They look to bounce back from their season-opening defeat on Tuesday when they travel to IKM-Manning.
The Fillies (1-1) also have a Tuesday contest, hitting the road to face Southwest Valley.
"We have depth," Weinrich said. "We shouldn't be tired. Coming off a big win, you want to keep playing well. Hopefully, the things we did well, we can do better."
Check out full interviews with Green and Coach Weinrich below.