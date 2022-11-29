(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls and Southwest Valley boys split a doubleheader, claiming dominant wins on Tuesday night.
The Fillies got an impressive performance off the bench in a 56-20 victory for their first win of the season while the Timberwolves answered with a 52-30 triumph in the nightcap behind a double-digit performance from a standout freshman.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 56 Southwest Valley 20
With star sophomore Lynnae Green in foul trouble, junior Genevive Jones stepped up in scoring 11 points, grabbing four rebounds and blocking three shots to lead a balanced Shenandoah performance.
“One thing you can’t teach is height,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We’re blessed to have two 6-footers and a couple girls that are close (to 6 foot). We try to use that to our advantage.”
The 6-foot-1 Jones scored in the post and took advantage of the difference in height between her and the Southwest Valley defenders.
“I enjoy posting up against girls that aren’t quite as tall as me,” Jones said. “I think when Lynnae and I are both in we are a pretty powerful force on the defensive and offensive side.”
Green struggled through foul trouble, picking up two quick whistles in the first quarter and two more later in the contest. Without a close score, there was no need to push her back into the game, and she finished with five points and two assists.
Jones and Green were two of 10 different Shenandoah scorers on the evening. Macey Finlay added nine points, seven rebounds and six steals, and Caroline Rogers pitched in six points, four assists and four rebounds.
While the offense was deep and balanced, the defense had 15 steals and forced 30 turnovers while holding Southwest Valley to just 20 points on the night, including six total in the second half.
“I thought our defense was tremendous all night,” Weinrich said. “We’ll win a lot of games if we only give up 20 points. We’ve got to stop fouling so much, and it’s nice to have offensive balance. We have different kids that can step up and go inside and outside. That’s a good luxury to have.”
Southwest Valley was led by freshman Mackenzie Fast, who hit two 3-pointers and scored a team-best six points. The Timberwolves are 0-1 on the season while the Fillies improved to 1-2.
“I think tonight was really good for us to get a nice win,” Jones added. “We’re a younger team, so it’s kind of nice to get the win knowing we don’t have any seniors and will be fine throughout the season.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Weinrich and Jones below.
BOYS: Southwest Valley 52 Shenandoah 30
In the nightcap, freshman Cael Hogan made a sterling debut in scoring 16 points to lead the Timberwolves to a season-opening victory.
Hogan helped Southwest Valley (1-0) get out to an early 15-2 lead and then aided in stepping on the gas while outscoring the Mustangs (0-2) 26-13 in the second half.
“I was really happy for the guys,” Southwest Valley head coach Kyle Bashor said. “I think we had an earlier scrimmage we weren’t pleased with, but I thought they came out and played really well.”
Hogan hit four 3-pointers and passed out three assists while nabbing three of his team’s 17 steals in his first varsity game.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Hogan said after the win. “My teammates passed me the ball, and we moved the ball pretty good. That helped me get some open shots.”
“It should be more surprising, probably,” Bashor said of his freshman, “but I expect big things out of him. He puts the time in. That’s the thing. It’s not by accident. He’s done the things to put himself in the position to succeed.”
Southwest Valley forced 31 Shenandoah turnovers on the evening, turning a three-point game midway through the second period into a runaway with a 23-7 spurt that spanned to the end of the third quarter.
“We’re not the most overly aggressive (defense) as far as our trapping, but we want to do some trapping with our press,” Bashor said. “We want to make it uncomfortable (for the opponent). Sometimes that’s going to lead to turnovers.”
Junior Roman Keefe added 16 points, and classmate Isaac Currin pitched in seven points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
“I think the lineup we came out with tonight brings back five points from last year,” Bashor added. “It doesn’t feel as young of a team as that would describe. We’ve got some newcomers, and we’ve got some new guys that are seniors. It’s an interesting mix, but I feel confident going forward.”
Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah with seven points while Gage Herron and Cole Graham each scored six apiece.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Bashor and Hogan below.