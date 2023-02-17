(Shenandoah) -- It’s an annual tradition for Shenandoah that one or more of their teams and several individuals make a trip to Waterloo and the state bowling tournament.
This year, the girls team and five individuals will compete at the state level early next week.
“It’s been kind of coming the whole season,” Shenandoah bowling coach Darin Pease said of his girls qualifying for state. “I do feel like we were the favorite when you look at the statistics going in there. I got a look at their oil patterns last week, and I had a hunch the girls were going to do well.”
The Fillies won their district in Sanborn by posting a 2436 pin total over 15 Baker games. Later, Jaylan Gray, Hannah Stearns and Taylor Davis all punched their own tickets to the individual tournament. Gray had a 529, Stearns a 521 and Davis a 514.
“Just the opportunity to get up to state and get a taste of it is a great thing,” Pease said. “They’ve been following the boys around the last couple years, and I think a couple of them last year enjoyed the atmosphere and wanted to be a part of it.
“(Davis) has been a great junior bowler coming through the system, and she was able to make it happen. (Stearns) is like the silent assassin. She’s a real consistent bowler and puts in great effort every day at practice, just kind of methodically goes through things. (Gray) the last couple weeks has had some games that were totally off the wall, but she put it together Monday and has a lot of pure talent.”
While the girls were able to find their way to Waterloo, the boys team missed out on a chance to defend their state championship from a year ago. It’s the first time the Mustangs have not been to state since 2019.
“As much you try to put (the state championship expectations) aside, I think it’s just natural to think about it,” Pease said of his boys team. “It’s not like we went up there and totally stunk up the place. The boys bowled well. We had a major issue with pin carry and seemed no matter what we did we left one in the corner or something. I think it kind of got to us a little bit, and we struggled with it a bit mentally.”
The boys missed qualifying as a team, but Alex Razee and Gunner Steiner both advanced to the individual state tournament. Razee had a 633 series while Steiner posted a 584.
“Bowling (Bakers) before the individual tournament does give you a chance to rethink things and figure out a way to attack the lanes,” Pease said. “Gunner has been bowling forever. He’s a good kid, and he throws a pretty mean ball. When his fundamentals are on par, he can score with anybody. Alex made state last year, so I know this was probably on his radar. Last year, at state, he bowled a 646 and missed a roll-off by 25 to 30 pins. He’s got some hunger out there and is looking for more.”
The girls team will bowl on Monday while the individual tournaments are slated for Tuesday in Waterloo.
“For the girls, the number one thing we’ve been preaching is to go up there and have fun,” Pease said. “We don’t have any expectations. Just go enjoy the atmosphere. I preach it to them. If we qualify, we’re going to bowl 15 games, and with the new format, I don’t care if you qualify first or seventh or eighth. It’s three head-to-head games. Those numbers don’t mean anything after qualifying. It’s one game at a time, and anything can happen for sure.”
Listen to much more with Coach Pease from Friday’s Upon Further Review interview below.