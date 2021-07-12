(Shenandoah) -- Former Mount Ayr standout Grant Staats is the new girls cross country coach at Shenandoah, taking over for long-time leader Liz Skillern.
Staats was on the same college track and field team at Morningside with Shenandoah teacher and coach Logan Roberts, which led to his interest.
“(Logan) is one of my best friends,” Staats said. “He kind of persuaded me to apply for the job. I applied for it, got the job and talked through some of the details. I found out the cross country job was open, and they asked if I was interested. This will be a new step for me. I’ve never coached cross country, but it’s something I’m very excited to work with. Overall, I can’t wait to get started.”
Staats, who spent the past two years coaching football, wrestling and track at West Harrison, actually has got started this summer, working with a roster that returns intact aside from the graduating Brenna Godfread.
“I think we just have some hidden talent,” Staats said. “(Junior) Christene Johnson is someone who had a very successful track season. She comes in with a very good mile time, and we hope to build on that this season.
“(Senior) Sarah Gilbert had some injuries late in track season, but she’s a person who is going to be plenty fast enough when we get to the season. Just work on that endurance and that toughness to finish races. We’ll see what we come into the fall with.”
Based on the 2020 roster, other potential returnees include seniors Aleigha Gomez, Hadlee Kinghorn and Lucy Martin, juniors Lauryn Dukes and Kelsey Franklin and sophomore Abigail Martin.
While Staats hopes to mold his group into a competitive one, he says they’re doing plenty of summer work to make that a strong possibility.
“We’ve set up three days a week of different types of workouts with four days of lifting,” he said. “We’re working very hard to get our attendance up in the summer so we’re ready for the season. I’m a new coach, so I’m trying to get everything started. I imagine they’re working very hard to get their mileage in this summer, so we’ll see what it looks like going into the season.”
The biggest positive for Staats as he prepares for a new role is the number of outstanding coaches he’s worked with or competed for in the recent past. He describes high school track coach – Brad Elliott – as a “genius” and was able to run for one of the top coaches in NAIA, David Nash.
“I’ve worked with many different coaches,” Staats said. “A lot of them have different philosophies, but the main philosophy that I’ve worked with is quality over quantity. That can be adapted to all ranges of speed and endurance. That’s one of the things we’re going to be focusing on this year is trying to make these athletes better performers. Hopefully, that will translate into running better races and finishing stronger.”
