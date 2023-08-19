(Shenandoah) -- Spectators wishing to attend Shenandoah sporting events in the 2023-24 school year will not need cash to buy tickets.
Shenandoah's decision to take the cashless route comes after a recent swing toward electronic ticketing across the state.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association use electronic tickets for their postseason events. The Hawkeye Ten opted to use Bound for purchases last year, and the Western Iowa Conference is making the change this year.
Shenandoah Athletic Director Jon Weinrich recently spoke with KMA Sports about the school's decision to avoid cash purchases.
"During COVID, some things came and went," Weinrich said. "The state went cashless. When we looked at that, it opened up the idea. It weakens some problems by going cashless."
From an administrator standpoint, Weinrich feels the new ticketing process has plenty of pros.
"The biggest one is with money management," he said. "There's a lot of cash involved with big games. There's a lot of things that go into that that can be super stressful."
Weinrich is aware the change will likely get some resistance from the community.
"I know it's not popular with some people," Weinrich said of the change. "But there are so many things with Iowa codes and business management that make it safer for us to go the cashless route."
Those wishing to attend Shenandoah sporting events this year can purchase tickets in one of three ways: buy an activity pass -- which can be sport specific, through Bound or by purchasing tickets at the gate through a card reader.
"Society, in general, is going away from cash," Weinrich said. "We want to make this change, but we want to help people. We encourage anyone with questions to contact us, and we'll find the best solution to get them to games."
Hear the full interview with Weinrich below.