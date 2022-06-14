(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Fillies used a five-run second inning to post a 9-6 win over Red Oak in high school softball action on Tuesday night.
The victory is the Fillies' seventh of the season and their second of the year over their Hawkeye Ten foe.
"We were coming off a big win at Atlantic last night," said Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf. "I would say we played kind of flat. I might have expected a little more, but we talk about positives. Our girls show up every day and work hard, and we came away with a victory tonight. We'll take that."
"I think we struggled at times," said senior Brooklen Black. "It would have been nicer if we played as well as we did last night, but I'm glad we were able to come out with a win."
The win wasn't the prettiest according to Burdorf or Black, but it counts the same in the standings.
Tuesday's victory is one the Fillies might not have recorded last year after a strong start gave them a big lead, but a rough inning gave Red Oak life. However, Shenandoah's maturity showed down the stretch.
"The growth comes from them putting in the time and effort in the offseason," Burdorf said. "You can see our growth and confidence. They trust themselves. It's a credit to how hard the girls are working."
The Fillies (7-9) plated one run in the first and added five more in the second to take an early 6-1 lead. They ballooned that lead to 9-2 before Red Oak scraped across four runs in the sixth to make things interesting at 9-6. However, Shenandoah relief pitcher Peyton Athen retired the Red Oak side to secure the win.
Black spearheaded Shenandoah's offensive efforts with two hits and two RBI.
"Their pitcher is slower than we've seen in the past week," she said. "I tried to stay back. It paid off."
Lynnae Green added two hits and two RBI for the Fillies. Jenna Burdorf added two hits, and Sara Morales had a double and an RBI.
"I liked our approach at the plate in the first three innings," Burdorf said. "We took a little extra BP before the game. We knew today would be slower, so we worked and did some things."
Jenna Burdorf recorded the win for the Fillies after striking out three on nine hits and three earned runs in six innings.
"She threw the ball across the plate," Coach Burdorf said. "That's what we ask her to do. We're asking her to throw it across the plate and trust her defense. She can trust her defense this year."
Kaysie Kells had two hits and two RBI for Red Oak, Merced Ramirez also had two hits, and Payton Stilen added one hit and one RBI. Nicole Bond was the losing pitcher after allowing nine hits and six earned runs in six innings. The Tigers (0-15) return to action on Thursday against Creston.
With the win, Shenandoah moves to 7-9 on the season. The Fillies return to action on Wednesday for a non-conference game with Sidney.
"We're going to see a slower pitcher again," Burdorf said. "We're going to have to take the same approach."
Check out the full interviews with Black and Coach Burdorf below.