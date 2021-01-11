(Griswold) — The Shenandoah girls and boys basketball teams picked up a non-conference sweep at Griswold Monday night.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 32 Griswold 23
In a defensive battle, the Shenandoah girls saw a seven-point second half lead evaporate to as few as one, before holding on to get the win.
“I thought there were some things we did well defensively, holding them to 23 points,” said Shenandoah Head Coach Jon Weinrich. “I thought we did a really good job rebounding and we took care of the ball offensively. Ultimately, we have to put a few more in the hole to win some big games coming up.”
The two teams came into the game averaging around 38 points per game, so scoring would be at a premium all night. The Fillies held an 8-5 advantage after one frame and led 17-10 at the halftime break.
In the third, neither team scored until the two-minute mark and Shenandoah led 21-14 heading into the fourth. The scoring picked up in the final eight minutes, as the Tigers got a three-point play from Anna Kelley and a three from Hope Ogg to cut the lead to 21-20. Shenandoah responded by scoring the next five points, but another Ogg three cut the lead back to 26-23.
An Ava Wolf free throw would put the Fillies up four and then Sidda Rodewald drained a corner three to push the lead back to seven and out of reach. Two late free throws would give Shenandoah the 32-23 win.
“They just kept hanging around,” said Weinrich. “We talked about not letting hang around and hit a couple shots. They hit a couple threes and they got it to one. We made a shot and Sidda hit a big shot to ice it. That’s a big shot and she’s a senior. She’s hit a couple of those this year.”
Rodewald led the Fillies with 10 points on the night. Wolf added seven points to go with 10 rebounds.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Rodewald and Weinrich in a video you can view below.
Griswold was led by Ogg, who finished with eight points in the loss.
BOYS: Shenandoah 52 Griswold 43
For the second time in their last three games, the Shenandoah boys basketball team won a close game late.
The Mustangs led by as many as 16 late in the game, but held off a furious rally from Griswold to pick up their second win of the season.
“I’m really excited for the guys,” said Head Coach Jay Soderberg. “We came into this week with three games and four next week. We wanted to set the tone for the next two weeks with a win tonight. We shot the basketball pretty darn well tonight, which was nice to not have to scrap and claw to get 40 points. It was fun to see a couple guys step up and make some big shots.”
Shenandoah led 13-7 after one quarter and kept the same margin with a 25-19 lead at the half. The Mustangs put some distance between the two teams in the third, outscoring the Tigers 21-11 to get their largest lead of the game 46-30 entering the fourth.
In the fourth, Griswold started the quarter on a 5-0 run, prompting an early Shenandoah timeout. Jayden Amend hit three three-pointers in the quarter and the Tigers got it as close as five points on a Colton Turner bucket. Then, Shenandoah freshman Nolan Mount stepped to the free throw line and hit four-of-four to seal the win for the Mustangs.
“I told the guys in one of our timeouts that we don’t have a lot of time where we have to win a game late,” said Soderberg. “That comes with winning. It’s one of those games where you get more learning out of those last two minutes. Nolan stepped up and hit four big free throws and we got a couple big rebounds from the guys down low.”
Shenandoah was led by Zach Foster, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mount added 14 points off the bench and Brody Owen tallied 11.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Foster, Mount and Soderberg in a video you can view below.
Amend led the way for Griswold with 19 points.