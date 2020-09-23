(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah looks to continue their success on Friday night with another offering of the Page County Super Bowl.
The Mustangs (3-1 overall, 1-0 2A District 9) already took down one rival this past Friday, rolling to a 41-7 win over Red Oak. The Shenandoah defense keyed the win, forcing eight Tigers turnovers.
“I thought defensively we played phenomenal,” Coach Ty Ratliff told KMA Sports. “We were aggressive up front, and that gave us some success on the defensive side of the ball.”
Ty Rogers – in action for the first time since week one – had a strip sack, scoop and score to open the scoring and recovered another fumble later in the game while Brody Mattes hopped on two fumbles of his own. Also, Blake Herold and Cain Lorimor grabbed two interceptions each.
Mattes finished the night with 9.5 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss while Avery Martin finished with 7.0 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Logan Dickerson also had a big game with 8.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.
“I think we’re playing pretty aggressive right now,” Ratliff added. “It’s definitely a big improvement this year. It was awesome to have (Rogers) back on the field. He is a tremendous leader and his ability to get the team going with his energy was good to see.”
Ratliff says the offense started a bit slow, but they were eventually able to take after the defense and found their rhythm as the game moved along. Senior Zayne Zwickel threw for 160 yards and rushed for two scores while Morgan Cotten had 79 yards on the ground. Michael Reed scored twice, and David Rendon found the end zone once.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties,” Ratliff said. “Zayne’s done a good job of taking the reins on offense, being a leader for us and definitely had a good ground game to go with the passing attack.”
Shenandoah looks for their fourth win in five tries this season when they travel to Clarinda for the annual Page County Super Bowl rivalry. The Cardinals have won the last three meetings and 10 of the 12 matchups during the QuikStats era.
“It’s a big one,” Ratliff said. “I think all week you have those butterflies. You’re ready for Friday night, and it carries a lot of pride and passion with it for both Shenandoah and Clarinda. The kids are excited, and you just show up for practice more focused and more intense.”
Clarinda suffered a tough 7-0 loss to Atlantic this past Friday to drop to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in 2A-9. The offense is much different from the recent past, as they’ve thrown for 534 yards and rushed for just 367 through four games.
“They’re definitely throwing the ball a lot more this year,” Ratliff said. “They’ve picked up some good yards through the air, but they still have strong runners in the backfield. They’re fast and have good vision. A lot of it starts up front with their big kids on the line.
“We’ve got to make sure we fire off on the line play. Be aggressive with our linebacker play, and we’re definitely going to have to cover their athletes in space.”
Hear the Shenandoah/Clarinda battle on the KMAX-Stream2 on Friday evening with Austin McNorton and Tom Moore at 7:00. The full interview with Coach Ratliff can be heard below.