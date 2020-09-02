(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah secured their first 1-0 start in five years with a win over AHSTW 24-22. Now they get set for an unfamiliar opponent.
With a defense forcing five turnovers in Avoca last Friday night the offense also did their job in securing a close first victory of an odd 2020 year.
“You know anytime you get that season opener I think the confidence builds drastically within the kids and the program,” head coach Ty Ratliff said. “It’s a big win and like you said we haven’t won one in a few years and so it’s a good way to start the year.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs last Friday night was junior Morgan Cotten who finished with 268 all purpose yards.
“Morgan is a tremendous back. He’s got the ability to do it on the ground, in the air, he is our returner and just overall runs really hard,” Ratliff said. “He got some playing time as a freshman and kinda got thrown in the fire early and has grown tremendously over the last couple of years.”
The home opener for the Mustangs will be this Friday night at Mustang Field as they take on the long time 8-man high school football team, The Cowboys of Sidney. Sidney has been in 8-man football since its beginning in Iowa back in 1998. Ratliff talked about the difficulty in preparing for a team in their transitional year.
“We’ve got a little film on them but I’m not quite sure what they are historically used to running. We’ve seen them in JV now so that gives us a little more preparation to work with but they have some skill players and guys on the field who can make plays,” Ratliff said.
The Cowboys are 0-1 in the early season after falling to West Monona 34-22 last Friday. Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call from Mustang Field in Shenandoah at 7:00 p.m. on the KMAX-STREAM. Ratliff talked about his team's mindset this season.
“To be grateful everyday you get to play football with your teammates. You never know when things can go the other way and you have to shut things down for a week or longer. I think it really hits the seniors home, I think it’s a reality for them that we are all in it but we want to make sure they have the best experience they can,” Ratliff said.
To hear the full interview with Ty Ratliff click below.