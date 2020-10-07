(Shenandoah) -- Following back-to-back losses, the Shenandoah Mustangs are looking to finish their first winning season since 2015.
The Mustangs' most recent defeat came at the hands of Class 2A District 9 champion Atlantic, who thwarted the Mustangs 28-0.
"I thought we had a pretty good ball game going into halftime," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "I thought we were able to stop their run for the most part. We were holding our own in the first half and I thought that was some good momentum for us. We had an unfortunate turnover on the opening drive and that was a pretty crucial moment."
Despite the loss, Coach Ratliff liked what many things he saw from his team, particularly their consistent start, which has been a weakness for the Mustangs this season
"We played much better in the first half," he said. "I was happy with that."
Shenandoah's loss to Atlantic comes a week after the Mustangs' 45-10 loss to Page County rival Clarinda. However, Coach Ratliff is optimistic his team learned from those tough losses.
"I think our kids want to get out there and compete," he said. "There's a will to fight all the way to the end. We've got to get our playmakers in space, but I thought as we went, there were a couple games we weren't aggressive on defense. I felt Friday our kids were ready to step up and make plays. Hopefully, we continue that down the homestretch."
Senior Zayne Zwickel has pioneered the offense with 850 yards passing and eight total touchdowns while Morgan Cotten, David Rendon, Michael Reed and Blake Herold have been among the playmakers for Shenandoah.
The Mustangs enter the final week of the regular season at 3-3. Their three wins is just one shy of their combined win total from the previous three seasons. They have an opportunity Friday night to secure their first winning season since their 8-2 season in 2015, but will have to defeat Greene County to do so.
The Rams are 4-2 on the season and fresh off a 22-15 overtime victory over Clarinda. Offensively, they have posted nearly 800 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, primarily out of the Power I formation.
"They're going to come downhill at us like Atlantic and Clarinda did," Ratliff said. "They're a very run-heavy team right now. We have to stop the run. That's going to be the first goal of the defense."
While Greene County does occasionally go into a spread offense, Ratliff is hopeful his team will be able to take advantage of their recent experiences against Clarinda and Atlantic, and use it to stifle the Rams.
"I think these last two weeks against run-heavy teams has definitely prepared us for teams like Greene County," he said. "I thought we played a lot more physical Friday night. But collectively, we have to step it up another level, but I don't think that task is out of reach. I think if we come to play, we should be able to get a stop."
Offensively, the Mustangs are looking for improved play on the offensive line.
"It's been a weakness for us each and every week," Ratliff said. "We've got to have better across the board, sustain blocks, make holes and really establish the run game to set up the passing game. We have the backs to get it going, we just have to do a better job up front to create holes."
Jay Soderberg will be in Shenandoah Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' week seven coverage, which will begin at 6:20 and run through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Ratliff can be heard below.