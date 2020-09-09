(Shenandoah) -- For the first time since 2015, the Shenandoah football team is off to a 2-0 start following a pair of one-score wins to open the season.
The Mustangs followed their two-point win in week one over AHSTW with a 28-20 victory over Sidney last week.
"It's a confidence booster for our kids," said Shenandoah Head Coach Ty Ratliff. "We're not laying down and we're fighting to the end. There's just been tremendous growth between the last couple years. The kids are learning to win. That's what it's all about. We've hung our hats on bend but don't break and we've come up with some pretty good stands at the end of the last couple games and it's paying off for us."
Shenandoah turns its attention to its first district opponent of the year this Friday with a road trip to Des Moines Christian. The Lions sport a 2-0 record with wins over Pella Christian and Chariton. DMC has been impressive on offense this year, leading the district with 277 rushing yards and sitting second in the district with 355 passing yards.
"They're very dynamic," said Ratliff. "Their quarterback (Jaxon Withers) is able to put the ball on the money and they've got a couple good receivers out there. They run a pretty good spread offensive attack with some good inside receivers and a lot of speed. One of the things I think we've done a pretty good job of this year is keeping the ball in front of us on defense and I think that's going to be very important this week."
The turnover battle will be a crucial number for the Mustangs. DMC has forced seven turnovers in its first two games, while Shenandoah has taken the ball away five times. Ratliff says taking care of the ball on offense will be a big emphasis this week.
"We've got to take care of the football, that's the name of the game," said Ratliff. "They are very aggressive on defense. They'll load the box up and put eight guys in there. They are constantly sending blitzing backers and things like that, so our line is well aware of what the task is in front of them."
Todd Jacobson will be in Urbandale Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Ratliff below.