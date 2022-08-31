(Shenandoah) – The Shenandoah football team is searching for back-to-back wins to start the season for the second time in the last three years.
The Mustangs (1-0) racked up 439 yards of total offense en route to a 36-24 win over Missouri Valley in week one and got a fast start with an early defensive touchdown.
"One of the things that we preached going into this game was that we don't want to come out and be flat," said Shenandoah Head Coach Ty Ratliff. "We've had that happen in the last few years where we dig ourselves a hole and then we try to chip our way out. We wanted to be on the flip side of that, and I think our kids responded really well to that."
Sophomore quarterback Cole Scamman was efficient in his debut, completing 8-of-10 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Shenandoah also got nice games on the ground from two running backs in Jayden Dickerson (12 att, 96 yards, 1 TD) and Beau Gardner (16 att, 95 yards, 1 TD).
"(Scamman) was very confident and played with a lot of poise," said Ratliff. "He led the charge. The kids really rallied around him all through that game. He had some big passes and big completions. He got some great blocking from the line and looked very comfortable back there."
Up next for the Mustangs is a home date with Nodaway Valley (0-1). The Wolverines struggled in their opener, losing 54-0 to Mount Ayr.
"The look very similar to last year," said Ratliff. "When we went to them last year, it was a shootout all the way down to the wire. There were a lot of balls being thrown in the air and turnovers on both sides. They look to present that spread game again, passing the ball 90% of the time or better."
For his team to come out on top Friday night, Ratliff says they must be sound against the Nodaway Valley passing attack.
"We've got to be very fundamentally sound in the secondary because we know the ball is going to be in the air a lot," said Ratliff. "As far as our defensive line, we've got to make sure we're getting pressure on the quarterback and getting him into some hurry-up situations and make him force the ball a little bit."
You can watch the Shenandoah vs. Nodaway Valley game at kmaland.com Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Ratliff below.