(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in 21 tries, Shenandoah volleyball knocked off St. Albert on Thursday night.
The Fillies (8-5, 3-1) grabbed a five-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterparts, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12.
“I am so excited for (the team),” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said. “We worked really hard on this. We watched game film (on St. Albert), and we kind of went in with a strategy.”
Comstock says they wanted to move the ball around to the outsides and keep the St. Albert middles active. With an efficient and balanced performance on Thursday, that mission was accomplished.
“Our girls executed,” Comstock added. “It makes a world of difference to have this crowd here for our home games, too. The girls feed off of it.”
Kate Lantz provided 19 kills, Ashlynn Hodges posted 14 winners and Aliyah Parker (35 assists) and Peyton Athen (10 assists) expertly divvied up the chances around them.
“The setters were setting me up,” Lantz said. “We talk a lot in practice, and we scrimmage a ton. That’s really helped us.”
“I think we really worked well together,” Parker added. “The word at the beginning of the game was unity, and I think we really had that.”
Shenandoah was dominant in sets one and three, rolling behind set-long runs that included balance and efficiency at both the service line and in the hitting attack. The offense consistently stayed in system thanks to tremendous work in the back row — namely from libero Macey Finlay.
“Our girls worked really well together,” Comstock added. “We mixed up the sets really well.”
Jenna Burdorf added seven kills and four blocks, Lynnae Green chipped in five winners and Genevive Jones tallied four kills.
“We don’t just have one hitter,” Comstock said. “We have a team full of hitters, and if we can feed anybody the ball at any given time it makes it hard to play that defensively.”
To St. Albert’s credit, they consistently returned some of Shenandoah’s biggest swings, showing impressive scrappiness throughout the match. The scrap — along with aggressive serving that led to 10 aces — helped them to tight wins in sets two and four.
In the fifth, Shenandoah opened with four of the first five and built a 9-4 advantage. The five-point lead, though, was whittled down to one at 11-10 before Shenandoah scored four of the final six points to claim the win.
“The message was to play as a team,” Comstock said. “Tonight, one of our goals was to play unified. To have unity. We kept that tonight. Through all of the breaks and timeouts we said that word together. We stressed playing as one tonight.”
Georgie Bohnet topped St. Albert (4-9, 0-3) with 10 kills while Lydia Sherrill and Ellie Monahan finished with three aces apiece. Lily Krohn posted 22 assists for the Saintes offense.
Check out complete interviews with Coach Comstock, Parker and Lantz below.