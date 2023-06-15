(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah softball grabbed a thrilling win over their Page County rival Thursday night.
The Fillies (5-11) used a stellar night in the circle from Peyton Athen and four runs in the eighth inning to beat Clarinda (14-10) 5-3 in Hawkeye Ten Conference action. The win is Shenandoah's third in a row and comes three weeks after Clarinda run-ruled them at home.
"We can talk about how we played close with teams," Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. "But until you see it goes up as a W on the scoreboard, it doesn't mean anything. It hadn't culminated into a W. To see it go up into a W gets us excited for what's left."
The win was gratifying for Athen after a rocky first start against Clarinda, in which she surrendered four earned runs while facing six batters the last time.
"It felt great to get my redemption," she said. "It motivated me to work harder and help my team."
Athen never wavered against a potent Clarinda lineup. The sophomore threw eight innings, striking out five and scattering five hits while walking two and allowing zero unearned runs.
"I was making them go inside, outside, high, low and wherever they were going to swing," she said. "I was relying on my defense. That helped. I worked the zone and didn't get down on myself."
"I don't call pitches for her," Burdorf said. "I let (catcher) Nevaeh (Yale) call pitches for her. They've figured it out. They have to be on the same page to get it done. Tonight, they did that."
Both teams scored runs on errors in the first inning. The Fillies had runners on base every following inning but couldn't cash in.
Clarinda had scoring opportunities in the second, third and fifth innings but couldn't convert. Athen sent the Cardinals down in the sixth and seventh innings to set up extra innings.
"I knew we had it," she said. "They seemed scared. I was thinking about pitching them where they hadn't been hitting. I relied on my team to help me."
Athen received run support in the eighth with two runs on an error, an RBI double from Abbey Dumler and a sacrifice RBI from Rachel Jones.
Clarinda scored two runs in the eight, but Athen secured the win.
Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green, Kylie Foutch and Nevaeh Yale had two hits apiece for the Fillies. Caroline Rogers tacked on a hit and scored a run.
Ryplee Sunderman sparked Clarinda's offense with three hits, while Lylly Merrill and Addison Wagoner also had hits for the Cardinals. Clarinda returns to action Monday night in a conference doubleheader with Lewis Central.
Shenandoah has run its win streak to three in a row. They hope to continue that streak Saturday at the West Marshall Tournament.
"Continue to get good pitching and hit the ball hard," Burdorf said. "We're getting the ball in play and making defenses play. That's what came through tonight."
Hear the full interviews with Athen and Burdorf below.