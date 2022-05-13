(Glenwood) -- The Shenandoah boys tennis team held off a valiant comeback attempt from Glenwood on Friday to keep their season alive with a 5-4 win in Class 1A preliminary substate action.
What once looked a dominant win turned into a nail-biter as the Rams clawed out of an early 4-0 hole before Shenandoah extended their season.
"We were solid with our doubles lineup," said Coach Brian Daoust. "We battled it out through our depth in doubles. There aren't too many teams still playing. So the opportunity to go on is always great."
The Mustangs opened with singles wins by Andrew Lawrence, Josh Schuster, Eli Schuster and Paul Schlachter to take an early 4-0 lead.
Glenwood responded with wins by Brody Taylor and Will Getter in singles and doubles wins by the teams of Tyler Harger/Carter Kirsch and Ben Batten/Kayden Anderson. The Rams' comeback set up a winner-take-all at No. 3 doubles between Schlachter and Dylan Gray for Shenandoah and Taylor/Getter for Glenwood.
Schlachter and Gray prevented the comeback with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win.
"I'm just happy we won," Schlachter said. "Glenwood is a great team. Dylan played it smart, and our chemistry was good."
The German foreign exchange student was Shenandoah's only 2-0 performer. His individual win came in three sets over Anderson. Schlachter lost the first set, but bounced back to win the next two.
"I had some trouble," Schlachter said. "Kayden played a great match. I just started playing safe, and that worked out pretty well."
Shenandoah moves to Class 1A substate action against Pella on Wednesday.
"They're solid," Coach Daoust said. "But we haven't seen them, and they haven't seen us. We play a different brand of tennis. It will be fun to see how we matchup individually. We'll take it one match at a time and see how it happens."
Check out full results and interviews with Schlachter and Coach Daoust below.
Shenandoah 5 Glenwood 4
1S (SHEN): Andrew Lawrence def. Tyler Harger (6-4, 6-2)
2S (SHEN): Josh Schuster def. Carter Kirsch (6-0, 6-3)
3S (SHEN): Eli Schuster def. Ben Batten (7-5, 6-1)
4S (SHEN): Paul Schlachter def. Kayden Anderson (3-6, 6-0, 6-1)
5S (GLEN): Brody Taylor def. Dylan Gray (5-7, 6-0, 6-3)
6S (GLEN): Will Getter def. Drew Morelock (6-0, 6-0)
1D (GLEN): Harger/Kirsch def. E. Schuster/J. Schuster (7-5, 6-3)
2D (GLEN): Batten/Anderson def. Lawrence/Morelock (7-5, 6-4)
3D (SHEN): Schlachter/Gray def. Taylor/Getter (6-1, 6-0)