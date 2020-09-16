(Shenandoah) -- After an odd week three for the Shenandoah Mustangs the team is ready for a familiar rival.
In what has been such a bizarre year last week for Shenandoah wasn’t easy. After preparing to play Des Moines Christian throughout the week the Mustangs were told they would play a new opponent due to COVID-19. Shenandoah traveled to play Alta-Aurelia and lost their first game of the season 13-7.
“You know I think our kids had a good preparation even though it was on short notice,” head coach Ty Ratliff said. “You know it was very interesting getting the word there late on Wednesday and having to regameplan for Friday, but overall our kids responded really well.”
After the first loss of the season Ratliff said he is still pleased with how his team has performed. Zayne Zwickel has led the team in touchdowns this season with five and has been the senior leader, but Ratliff talked about another guy who has made an impact on this season.
“Blake Herold has been a phenomenal receiver right now. He’s got great hands, great speed and he’s finding the voids and getting open in the defense,” Ratliff said.
Herold has 14 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns on the season. After a last minute scheduled game last week this Friday night will feature a rival that has been circled on the calendar since the beginning of the season. The 0-3 Tigers of Red Oak will be in Shenandoah to take on the Mustangs.
“You know I think the excitement and the atmosphere that it creates makes practice fun and keeps the energy high all week. We’re definitely ready for Friday,” Ratliff said.
You can hear the game between the Mustangs and Tigers on the KMAX-Stream 2 where Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call with pregame beginning around 6:50. To hear the full interview with Ty Ratliff click below.