(Leon) -- A rainy evening at Central Decatur High School played host to the 2023 Class 2A state qualifying track and field meet, where several KMAlanders punched their tickets to the state meet.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley went four-of-four on state qualification, winning the 3000 and 800 meter runs, anchoring the champion distance medley relay and taking second in the 1500.
Albia’s Abby George gave Hartley a run for her money in the final stretch of the 800 before Hartley slammed the door en route to another win.
“The 800 is always pretty tight, and I knew that going in,” Hartley said. “At the 200, I got past and I knew at the last 120 was where my kick needed to be, and it was there.”
Clarinda also dominated the boys distance runs, with Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner taking first and second in both the 3200 and 1600.
“In the two-mile, coach said ‘take it out in the first mile how you wanna do it at state, and then you can shut down if you have a sizable lead,’” Schaapherder said. “But [Wagoner] was making me work for it at the end. He was really closing. That was fun.”
Isaac Jones of Clarinda qualified in both the long jump (21-02.50) and the high jump (6-00.00).
“Coming into today, it was just continuing to do what I have been doing,” Jones said. “Just really nail everything down and get it down to the fine details.”
Jones narrowly missed qualification last season despite being the favorite, meaning this year was sweet redemption for the Cardinals senior.
“I called it my revenge tour,” Jones said. “I came back in the high jump and started out at 5-10, which I didn’t even clear last year, and that was really a bummer. But I cleared it on my first jump today and just kind of went with it. It ended up being a really good day.”
In the girls long jump, Red Oak freshman Jocelyn O’Neal qualified with a jump of 16-05.75.
“I was pretty nervous because there’s some really good teams here and really good people, but I was pretty proud of myself at the end because I never thought I’d make it as a freshman,” O’Neal said.
University of South Dakota signee Tyler Laughlin of Shenandoah finished runner-up in both the shot put and discus to punch his ticket to Des Moines.
Laughlin’s throw of 52-06.00 in the shot put broke the Shenandoah school record.
“Especially [considering] the weather, it was a really great day,” Laughlin said. “My plan was to get a safe throw in the preliminaries to get me into finals and then I just let loose from there.”
Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton also qualified, anchoring the championship shuttle hurdle and claiming first place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.36.
“I just got a good lead and ran my best in the rain and the weather conditions,” Denton said.
Red Oak’s Jack Kling continued his stellar season by qualifying in the 400 meter run (50.93) and anchoring championship relays in the sprint medley and the 4x100.
“I’ve gotta give credit to my first three runners,” Kling said. “They gave me the position to finish the race.”
The Tigers have the same runners in both the sprint medley and the 4x100: Kling, Brayden Sifford, Landon Couse and Riley Fouts. That group will be seeking state titles in both events next week.
“I’m just hoping for state championships,” Kling said. “Ending my track career on a state championship would be the best thing ever. I love this sport.”
The team Red Oak will need to beat for the gold medal hails from just 23 miles away in Shenandoah.
Brody Cullin ran third in Shenandoah's sprint medley, which finished second, just 0.38 seconds behind Red Oak Thursday.
Cullin, along with Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham and Alex Razee, all have their sights set on a state title in the sprint medley as well.
“We wanna win state,” Cullin said. “I love [the rivalry with Red Oak]. It brings high energy every time. I’m glad we have Red Oak competing with us every single meet.”
Cullin also qualified in the 400 meter hurdles, winning the event with a time of 57.46.
“I started out a lot faster than I usually do, so I got to the 200 and I just knew I had to give it everything,” Cullin said. “The kid in front of me ended up falling, which helped me out quite a bit, I’m not gonna lie.”
Click here to view full results from Thursday’s Class 2A state qualifying track meet in Leon.
Click below to view full interviews with Hartley, Schappherder, Jones, O’Neal, Laughlin, Denton, Kling and Cullin below.