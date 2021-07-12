(Treynor) — Shenandoah kept its season alive Monday, using two big innings en route to a win over AHSTW.
The Mustangs (8-20) broke open a 2-2 game in the resumption of a game that was suspended Saturday due to weather.
“We talked before the game that with this weird scenario, it’s a sprint,” said Shenandoah Head Coach Brett Roberts. “We don’t have time to mess around and we have to come out fast. We did a really good job offensively of putting up four and putting them in a tough spot, where they know they have shortened at-bats and have to score runs.”
Shenandoah’s first big inning came in the bottom of the third, when the Mustangs loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. A throwing error on a grounder plated the first two for the Mustangs and an error on the next play brought home two more.
The teams traded scoreless frames until the bottom of the sixth, when Shenandoah added three more runs. Hunter Dukes singled in Logan Dickerson, Dukes stole second and scored on a Camden Lorimor single and Lorimor came around to score on a balk to put the Mustangs up 9-2.
Cain Lorimor picked up the win on the mound, throwing 4 1/3 innings in relief of Saturday’s starter Jade Spangler. Lorimor struck out three, allowed just one hit and no runs to earn the victory.
“I’m really proud of Cain,” said Roberts. “Coming into this year, he didn’t have any varsity wins on the mound. We threw him out there on Mondays all week in the Hawkeye Ten. Those are tough assignments against the north teams every week and he took them. He did what senior leaders who have five years in this program should do. He took the ball, went out there and got the win for us.”
Offensively, Shenandoah was led by two RBI from David Rendon, which both came Saturday. Camden Lorimor and Braden Knight each scored two runs.
The Mustangs advance to play Underwood in a district semifinal Tuesday night at 7 on KMA-FM 99.1.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Roberts and Cain Lorimor in a video you can view below.
Blake Holst took the loss for the Vikings, allowing four earned runs over five innings with five strikeouts.