(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustangs end their four game skid with tight victory over rival Red Oak 11-9.
The Mustangs got off to a quick start putting up 5 runs in the first inning. The success of the inning was lead by heads up baserunning the benefit of some tough fielding errors by the Tigers to push Shenandoah to a quick 5-1 lead. Senior Cooper Gile lead the offense tonight for the Mustangs with 2 hits and reaching base all four plate appearances. He spoke on his success.
“I think I was just on my mojo. The past couple of games I’ve been hitting the ball I just haven’t been getting on base, so it was about time that I got on base,” Gile said. “After that first hit it just clicked and I was hitting the ball everytime.”
The game proved to be up and down however for the Mustangs. As Red Oak cut the lead to one after making it a 5-4 ball game at the end of the 2nd. Then once again Shenandoah pushed out their lead up to 10-6 and the Tigers made it an 11-8 ball game after the end of the 5th inning. Head coach Brett Roberts spoke about the win.
“Sometimes it’s not about the result, sometimes it’s about the process. We are going to learn some stuff from this game and get better from it and down the road it will make us a better ball team,” Roberts said.
Shenandoah couldn’t add another insurance run after not scoring for the first time in any inning in the bottom half of the 6th. That’s when sophomore Blake Herold, who had not pitched all season, stepped in to the ball game facing 2 runners on and nobody out in the top of the 7th inning.
“Blake wanted the ball and wanted to close it. He said he could throw strikes and came in in a really tough spot,” Roberts said. “He did a good job of throwing strikes and overcoming a tight zone and really hitting his spots. Then the 3-2 pitch with 2 outs to end the game shows what Blake has inside of him and the competitor he is and what he can do for this school.”
Shenandoah ends their losing streak and improves their record to 2-4 on the season. Red Oak’s losing streak continues as the Tigers fall to 1-5. Gile spoke on what ending the streak means for his team.
“It feels great because in the past we haven’t been a very winning baseball team, so winning any game is always a fun, good experience for the team. I think it brings the boys closer to get that win,” Gile said.
