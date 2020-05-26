(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah softball and baseball schedules have been released.
The Fillies and Mustangs will open the summer season at home on Monday, June 15th against Clarinda. The next night, Shenandoah takes to the road for the first time with a trip to Red Oak.
Other Hawkeye Ten matchups for softball include trips to Lewis Central, Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic. Their home conference matchups are Clarinda, Harlan, St. Albert, Glenwood and Atlantic.
Baseball hosts Clarinda, Harlan, St. Albert and Glenwood and will travel to Red Oak, Lewis Central, Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper and play Atlantic in Griswold.
View the complete schedules below. Send any baseball and softball schedules to sports@kmaland.com.
